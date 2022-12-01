One of the worst, disturbing and shocking announcement anybody can ever hear from a doctor is a pronouncement of death of his patient. In fact seeing a doctor coming your way at the hospital can make you lose breath for a while. “We have done what we could but we are sorry he couldn’t make it” doctors usually say with a gloomy face before disappearing. Well, this is not different from the political times we are in and soon we might need to make that pronouncement to the beloved supporters of the National Unity Platform a political party which was hijacked by people who badly wanted to mislead the young people of Uganda. The political doctors have seen all the symptoms and the signs and we can confidently confirm that unfortunately or fortunately the NUP party will not make it even before 2026, given the background of our country’s politics and basing on our vast experience of Uganda ‘s political history.

The NRM is an experienced physician of the Uganda’s politics for the last forty years and as we are all aware experience and seniority means expertise. Everyone in the region runs here for guidance not because they’re forced to but because they’re very much convinced that the physicians know how to heal political infections.

In the last elections a political wave caused by NUP swept the area of Buganda leading to losing elections of most prominent and senior politicians in the National Resistance Movement. On the night results were read, some announcements seemed like jokes but they were serious, it was more less of a political pandemic. Respectable people like the then Vice President Edward Sekandi lost elections to the unknown person. Up to now, if you asked me who replaced Edward Sekandi in his Constituency as member of Parliament I cannot tell. Several cabinet ministers lost elections to new comers. However those who defeated the strong leaders of NRM in the central region have since then failed to deliver and keep their names in prominence. We can hardly tell if they exist because they don’t attend parliamentary sessions neither do they participate in the debates when they attend, they’ve proved to us that they were not ready and the voters down in their Constituencies must be regretting the choices they made.

In the last by-elections that we’ve had, The National Unity Platform has found it difficult to win a single position. There are some Constituencies where they even failed to raise a candidate hence choosing to back FDC candidates but they would still lose. It had been culture culture in previous years for NRM to lose all the by elections, In fact if we got to know that there’s any upcoming by election we would be worried because that was a sure deal that the NRM would lose. In a Constituency like Bukimbiri the NRM candidate was contesting against a fellow NRM candidate who was running on independent ticket. This meant that even when the NRM lost still it would be NRM to win because the independent candidate wasn’t going deviate from the NRM party policies and priorities. So what should one say about a situation where the first option and the second option are all yellow but the only difference is that one has the flag and the other doesn’t have it? In areas like Busongora in Kasese District different people thought that the Opposition would find it easy to scoop that position given it’s history of voting only opposition members of Parliament last term but still in that by election the opposition came carrying their hands on their heads. They couldn’t believe it.

The NUP party is now left with only winning student’s leadership in the Universities. Recently, at Makerere University we lost a student to the violence which was organized and led by some of the leaders affiliated to the NUP party. It should be noted that they do not win the elections in Universities because of being popular but they do so because of violence and intimidation. The FDC party still demands answers for it’s young supporter who died out of the violence which was organized by the NUP party and it’s leaders, If the NRM puts emphasis on the students politics in the Universities still NUP would lose badly.

The National Unity Platform won fifty five slots for Members of Parliament, hence becoming the biggest opposition party a position which was held by FDC. They’ve since then failed to unite opposition but instead causing disunity within the opposition and oftenly seen exchanging words on social media. The moment NUP took over the leadership of opposition in parliament they sent away the staff who were affiliated to FDC of whom the leader of opposition from FDC had appointed, this was a first indicator that they didn’t know what they were doing.

I can confidently confirm that we are sending NUP to it’s grave before the 2026 elections because all the indicators show. By that time the Members of Parliament who defeated NRM leaders in the central region will no longer be going to their Constituencies because they will be fearing, they will have no answers to the Questions of voters because they’ve not performed a half of what the NRM leaders in those Constituencies did. At that time Chaos, violence and noise will no longer work because they youth who they’ve been using will be tired and not ready because they have been betrayed. The leader of the National Unity Platform has proved to everyone within that party that he has no respect for the party leaders, He has been seen in international conferences with his wife and fellow musician Nubian Lee instead of moving with the opposition leader or any other recognized party leader. He will be reminded by his own party leaders that there’s a big difference between politics and music.

They’ve mastered the art of announcing the death of people who still alive and openly celebrating the death of those who have departed but at that time we will also pick drums and other musical instruments to dance on the grave of the departed NUP, we shall not be ashamed because they were not ashamed to laugh and celebrate as we mourned our departed comrades. We will not put down our voices because they never bothered to understand the pain of losing a loved one but instead focused on the political differences they’ve had with those people. Who will afford to waste his tears to the heartless people of NUP who have no sense of brotherhood? Who will tell us to shut up if they found fun to do the unthinkable? Will the elders remember to teach us morals at the time? If they do so we will stand up and ask them why they burried their heads in the sand when celebrations were all over as we mourned? We still insist that we shall wear smiles and together we shall be glad to send the beloved NUP party to it’s grave.

The writer is a deputy RDC Sheema District.