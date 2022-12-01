Embattled National Unity Platform- NUP Youth Coordinator for Eastern Uganda has laughed off the decision by party leaders to fire him on allegations being in bed with the ruling side.

Leaders of the party convened in Jinja on Monday and resolved to fire Mr Mukuve, also former NUP Parliamentary candidate for Bukooli North in Bugiri. The move followed the emergence of audio evidence wherein in the accused passed classified party secrets with Bukooli Central MP and Commissioner of Parliament Solomon Silwany.

Mukuve is also accused of plotting with NRM the downfall of his party leaders, including Manjeeri Kyebakutiika of Jinja City.

Lulenzi Bamu, the Iganga Municipality Mayor said the existence of Mukuve in their ranks has been a big detriment to the party and doing away with him was the best decision.

Mr Mukuve has however fired back, asking his tormentors to find something else do rather than dwelling on the impossible since they have no powers to fire him.

He argues that according to the law, its only the Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya who has powers to terminate his role and not leaders of the party from Busoga.

He described the attempt as ” desperate and empty” and vowed to fight on and leave no stone unturned.

“Those people don’t know what they are doing. They think they can just say go and I also foolishly go. They don’t have any powers to fire me. Its only my SG David Lewis Rubongoya who has the powers to stop me. Its not over I will fight over till the end.” Mukuve said.

Moses Bigirwa however downplayed Mukuve’s threats and insisted the regional leadership have all the powers to send the embattled leader packing since he was elected by them and not the national leadership. He advised him to appeal their decision at the Secretariat if he is aggrieved by their decision.

” Let him remember how he was elected. Was it by the secretariat or by regional leaders? I don’t have time for his empty threats. If he is not convinced with our actions, he may appeal at the Headquarters but as it stands, he has no role in the NUP leadership. ” Bigirwa said.

Mukuve was replaced with John Ngalula of Kaliro district in the interim pending an election to fill the vacancy.