Environmental pollution refers to the degradation of the environment.

Pollution is increasing day by day in Uganda and so is global warming worldwide. Due to this environmental pollution in Uganda, there are many imbalances in nature so many birds, animals and plants are on the verge of extinction day by day.

Pollution is a big problem in Uganda as the World Air Quality Report referred Uganda’s capital city as one of the most polluted cities with pollution levels up to seven times higher than the World Health Organization’s safe standard according to the report that was released in 2021.

Uganda, being the second in having the worst air in Africa has proven that pollution has affected our lives very badly as it causes high death rates especially from years raging from 2016 up to date.

There are mainly three types of pollution. They are;

Air pollution

Uganda’s main challenge is air pollution mainly caused by; releasing harmful fumes from industries, charcoal burning, burning plastics, exhaust fumes from vehicles, fill air with toxic particles.

Water pollution

Water pollution is on still also a problem in Uganda.

Water polluted with wastes from industries, houses and human wastes.

Noise pollution

Noise pollution is mainly by loud music, motor horns, construction sites.

Pollution causes many diseases such as cancer, asthma, contributes to the increase of global warming worldwide, causes destruction of food and habitats of some organisms on which they survive.

The ways in which environmental pollution can be reduced in Uganda today include; imposing strict laws against deforestation by implying policies such as if one cuts down one tree, he/she must plant more five. They can abolish the use of plastics especially polyethene and use re-usable materials or easily recyclable materials (or the materials can easily decompose.)

We all dream of a beautiful Uganda and also dream of a beautiful environment. Let us all rise and save the Pearl of Africa for it’s our nation.

Composed by group4, S.1G, Trinity College Nabbingo.

Mbabazi Tracy Twinomugisha, Mirembe Christine, Ainembabazi Monica Dollar, Nanyonga Maria, Ronah Ampire Collen, Nakacwa Immaculate, Murungi Erinah Mic Abigail, Nakabuubi Mary Fortunate