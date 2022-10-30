Endowed with world-class facilities, Speke Resort Munyonyo is an elegant place like no other for you to spend this weekend with family, friends and have the greatest of all experiences.

It is a Halloween family fun weekend again at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

With all lots of activities lined up, everyone is invited to come and play at the end of October. Revelers are provided a chance to choose from one of the special residential packages and get to join the party.

Halloween weekend special rates on accommodation start from as little as UGX. 534,500 to UGX 2,275,000. There will also be a fully scrumptious breakfast, moonlight barbecue at Marina restaurant, 30 minute Indian head message or 30 minute back, neck and shoulder massage.

Besides, there will be a complimentary use of the swimming pool, gymnasium, steam and sauna rooms, camp fire with marshmallows, pony ride for the kids staying in family rooms, coupled with music entertainment by award winning DJs.

It is therefore worth the effort to travel to Munyonyo and enjoy the magic experience of the world class resort.

There is more to earn and enjoy at the recreational facility located on the shores of Lake Victoria and it is now accepting reservations@+256752711714.

Speke Resort Munyonyo is meticulously designed in a way that is in correlation with the current golden age, in which only the sustainable and progressive is worth celebrating.

In the hospitality industry, the resort is Uganda’s market leader, only second to none and serves as an inspiring home base for guests and creatives alike. It is a home away from home.

At Speke Resort, there is more to just food and drinks. Known for its cocktail culture, it has for years presented itself as an arbiter of culture, linking guests of all backgrounds and neighbors with what is noteworthy.

The resort prides itself in providing cutting-edge services, ranging from well prepared and undoubtedly meticulously curated foods of all types, with all local delicacies prepared by award winning chefs.

Nevertheless, the resort also recognizes the importance of nature, which dominates the present day cultural cobweb by providing a fertile ground for emerging talent accross fashion, art, design, music, hence a boost to the entertainment industry.

As a resort that goes above and beyond in amenities and services, it is known for hosting celebrities, groundbreaking conferences with a boast of 3 ballrooms, 19 indoor and 6 outdoor conferences venues.

It has been hosting conferences since 2001, including United Nations conferences, high profile weddings, big concerts, African Union Summits featuring Very Important Persons (VIPs) who enjoy the best of fun and rest at night inside the resort’s tech-filled rooms.

Part of Ruparelia Group of Companies that are owned by Uganda’s richest entrepreneur Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, the elegant, beautiful and magnificent resort rose to global prominence in 2007, when it was chosen to host the CommonWealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).