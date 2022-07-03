As a patriot, Uganda as a country comes first before my personnel needs, wants and desires. I know that if Uganda prospers, I benefit straight away. Early this week i took a journey to UAE for business engagements. This time, on my schedule, was to find out the impact Uganda airlines has had on Uganda’s economy, image, and repute, among others.

Whereas I was a business class passenger, I opted to seat partially with economy and premium class passengers to get feedback on both Uganda airlines services to its passengers and its impact to both economic, social and political landscape.

Throughout the journey, I intentionally engaged both frequent & first time passengers. I paused questions like why do you travel with Uganda Airlines, rate the cabin and passenger services, do you think it was worth having a national carrier, is Uganda airlines services better compared with other African airliners? Would you opt to travel with a different airlines, etc? The feedback was warm and humbling. What came out clear was three things namely, cabin service ratings was very high, ability to connect from Entebbe to Dubai direct and relatively affordable fares. Ideally, these pointers are so good for the starting airline and when maintained and built on, sustainability of the airline would be achieved.

Secondly what came out clearly was that Uganda airlines is currently an airline of choice in terms of services, look and feel, customer care, favorable schedules, baggage allowed weights etc. The business fraternity seem satisfied with the direction the airline is taking. Uganda airlines offers 4 times a week flights to Dubai and these are direct flights. Prior, the existing airlines like Ethiopia, KQ were not direct flights. They have to pass through their hubs. This of course would be costly especially on time spent while travelling.

One of the beaming and seemingly lucrative business is labor migration. Personally, I am an ardent supporter of labor migration not withstanding its current challenges.

The reasons behind my support is the related benefits of this sector to a country like Uganda with huge educated youth population but with less jobs. As I have urged before, this sector requires alignment and being looked at as a strategic sector that can aid the country with reducing levels of un-employment but also increase incomes especially through remittances. UAE in particular, a number of jobs are available from casual, semi-professional to professional. According to Gulf Talent a recruitment agency, Translators are paid between 4000AED TO 17,000AED ( 4M-17MUGX) this is alot of money. For such jobs, they do not need any experience. Straight from Makerere School of education or institute of languages, get a visa off to Abu Dhabi and earn millions.

Such jobs usually come with housing, food and transport benefits. What is required is for government of Uganda to engage in meaningful discussions and have MOUs signed. Certainly, Uganda airlines would come in to assist in transportation. In fact, where formularized arrangements are agreed on between UAE and Uganda, Uganda airlines is ready to offer discounted tickets for such groups. This of course would spur and promote such arrangements. After employment opportunities have been firmed in UAE, the next requirement would be mobility (transport means that is efficient, quick, less costly and assured. This gap can easily be closed by Uganda airlines. I was informed that UAE prefer employing Ugandans compared to brothers and sisters from West Africa.

While at Dubai airport, I interacted with Dnata staff (the only ground handling agent at the airport). I did ask them about what they know about Uganda airlines, the response was humbling. Out of nine people I spoke to, seven knew Uganda airlines as an airline that bring a lot of food and vegetables. This was a plus not only to the airline but to the country as well. The question to me was how could we leverage on such good reviews? In short, the presence of Uganda Airlines in UAE skies and ground is already felt and this is a plus not to our politics but Uganda’s economy, image, and reputation.

On board, I realized there were many Burundi and DRC nationals, I spoke with a few requesting to know why Uganda airlines, the answers were pretty many, easy connecting flights to their respective destinations, superb cabin services in terms of meals, no record of lost cargo or baggage, goods transiting not taxed and of course better ticket prices compared to the competition. This feedback was and is humbling. Uganda airlines can build on it to fulfill the shareholders aspirations. Cabin team also informed me that a number of South Africans are using Uganda airlines to connect between joburg and Dubai.

These are good signs.

UAE a strategic partner to Uganda and east Africa in general. A number of Ugandans and Kenyans have good jobs in UAE, a lot of food and fruits from east Africa find their way to UAE, there are no much labor or trade restrictions compared to Europe and USA. Uganda or East Afraica region can exploit these advantages to boost their economies and also deal with unemployment syndrome. If UAE is well engaged and used, the benefits are immense.

As I pen down this piece, I urge Ugandans to rally behind our national pride. This airline is there to spur economic growth, facilitate tourism, agro processing,trade and provide employment. You and me can be part of this exciting journey by either buying a ticket, referring to other travelers, give it good reviews extra.

As a traveler, I enjoyed the luxury business class cabin, State of art seats with excellent meals and other services. As a patriot, I promise patronage because I want to be part of history.

Ethiopians built Ethiopian airlines, Ugandans can build Uganda airlines. One thing that Ethiopians mastered was neither to antagonize Ethiopian airlines. Leaders come and go but ET stays unhurt. Let us carryon the same philosopher.

George Patton said, “Better to fight for something than live for nothing.” You and i can fight for uganda airlines continued shine in the skies.

Samson Tinka

Safety and security consultant.