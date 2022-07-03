Police in Rukungiri District are hunting for a 40 year old man who allegedly cut his 70 year old biological father to death.

The suspect has been identified as Andrew Basheija who cut his father Stephen Tumusiime with a panga on the head, resulting to his death.

Both the suspect and victim are residents of Kyitaziguruka village Kanyinya ward Rukungiri municipality/ district.

It’s alleged that the deceased had always advised his son to stop drinking alcohol, since he used to become a problem to the entire family members after taking liquor.

It’s reported that whenever Basheija would be advised, he would in turn harass the father with threats of killing him.

Yesterday Saturday at around 11am, Basheija targeted when the father had remained at home with two young grand children who would not provide any assistance, and severely cut him on the head.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate,Tumusiime was rushed to Nyakibale Hospital where he died moments later.

Police have since requested the public to volunteer and locate the whereabouts of the suspect.

“Any one knowing the suspects whereabouts should alert the police or local leaders so that he is brought to book and answer charges accordingly,” Maate said.