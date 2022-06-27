Let my Government be more magnanimous in the current industrial action of civil servants for pay rise reason being, increasing civil servants pay has two broad and big dividends accruing from it ;

First of all its a direct contribution to human capital development in as far as it promotes the welfare of workers so that they are able to deliver effectively and efficiently to the socioeconomic transformation agenda of the country therefore the payrise should not just be looked at as some cost to be avoided.

Number two, every payslip has a tax return to it ,therefore government should be advised by rational economists that this pay rise is another way our national revenue base will be enhanced, and this time round every civil servant will be eligible to pay tax assuming those at scale 8 are made to earn atleast one million Uganda shillings per month. It must be noted that in the government socioeconomic transformation agenda every ugandan is targeted to earn atleast 20milion in a year, I want to believe that the surest way for a civil servant to realise this achievement is through this pay rise and its the reason iam inclined as student of public policy to believe that ,there is nothing suicidal if government made this policy shift at this material time.

Further more as a public policy student and cadre ,I want to address my government on the matter of the current near stalemate industrial relations between government and the civil servants. Ido believe and honestly so, that all that the arts teachers and all other civil servants need in all this negotiations for pay rise is aworking commitment from government to uplift the plight of civil servants salaries to match not just the civil servants aspirations for decent life but I believe its also inline with aspirations of governmen to have acommittted corrupt free public service capeable of participating in social economic transformation of society.

When His Excellency the President met UNATU, teachers leadership, he initiated government to government approach of negotiations and in principle the demand of the teachers was acceptable. It was now incumbent upon relevant Miniseries, that’s ministry of public service, ministry of finance and Ministry of education would sit and comeup with a working Plan which would see other categories of teachers get paid a comparative salary like their science counterparts. This would take a phased approach increment or otherwise.

Finally I am also suggesting that, from the look of things ,the country might need to revise all earnings of public servants and civil servants so that ,we realise equity in remuneration and this is desirable if we are to achieve social justice withing the public service and avoid disruptive industrial actions every now and then.

If my thoughts are working please invite me for acup of coffee and benefit more!!

Paul Edotu

Cadre, public policy analyst and public administrator.

