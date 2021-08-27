By Joseph M. Mumbe

Stop saying, “I saw him with my two eyes.” Seeing is an action done by eyes. Simply say, “I saw him.”

Avoid using redundant words in grammar (pleonasms) that add nothing to the word. They repeat the meaning of the word/phrase and make you wordy. What if your word count is limited? Save the space and airtime!

Stop saying : We got vaccinated with my staffs, drivers and guards. Say : My staff and I were vaccinated.

Why? Word staff includes drivers, guards, secretaries etc.

Wrong : They quarreled and beat themselves. Right : They quarreled and fought.

Why? Beating yourself means each beats himself, that can’t be a fight.

Wrong : Can you ask me a question? Right : Can you ask me?

Why? What is asked is always a question.

Wrong : Has Blogger Lumbuye been extradited back? Right : Has blogger Lumbuye been extradited?

Why? the word back in the sentence is a redundant.

Wrong : The ATM machine is faulty. Right : The ATM is faulty.

Why? ATM means Automated Teller Machine. Another mention of word machine is redundant.

Wrong : Kyagulanyi’s videos are circulating around on social media. Right : Kyagulanyi’s videos are circulating on social media.

Why? If something is circulating, it is moving around freely.

Wrong : She shouted loudly. Right : She shouted.

Why? If one shouts, then one is loud.

Wrong : Some security officers collaborate together with thieves. Right : Some security officers collaborate with thieves.

Why? To collaborate is to work together.

Wrong : There was a lot of noise at 12 midnight. Right : There was a lot of noise at midnight.

Why? Midnight is 12:00 before AM (night time) and noon is 12:00 before PM (day time).

Wrong : Each and every girl should kneel. Right: Every girl should kneel. Or: Each girl should kneel.

Why? ‘Each and every’ is a repetition, a redundant in sentence.

Wrong : If you are tired, cancel out the journey. Right : If you are tired, cancel the journey.

Why? The word ‘out’ doesn’t add anything on verb ‘cancel’.

Wrong : Saying that the country is at peace is false pretense. Right: Saying that the country is at peace is pretense.

Why? ‘Pretense’ by definition has ‘falsehood’

Wrong : The inspector may probably come today. Right : The inspector may come. The inspector will probably come.

Why? May/probable/might/likely/possibly are the same.

mumbej@yahoo.com

The author is a Theologian and Educator

Drop a comment if the edition is helpful.