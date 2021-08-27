The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has asked Members of Parliament from the opposition side to stop focusing on regime change but concentrate on service delivery for their constituents.

The Omoro County lawmaker made the call while addressing opposition legislators on Friday during the launch of the Legislative Agenda by the Leader of the Opposition Mathias Mpuuga.

The function took place at Parliament.

“Honorable members let’s keep our eyes on the ball and what is the ball? It’s this country and its people. The ball is not the regime. A focus on the regime is a narrow and wrong one. The focus must be on the country and the people,” Oulanyah noted.

.“The constitution has given us avenues of regime changes every five years, we try and fail and the only reason you are in the opposition is that at the time of elections you did not have numbers. So you need to spend the next five years strategically building those numbers that you never had to get the second chance and you cannot build those numbers by chaos but you build these numbers by the power of persuasion but not the persuasion of the power.”

Oulanyah further cautioned MPs against too much politicking because it widens the gap between Parliament and the people.

“But let me also say this; let’s avoid too much focus on politics. Politics as I understand it has never made a change to the suffering people. As Parliament and leaders, we don’t mind what turn history will make, but we won’t allow history to make any turn without our participation. There is a widening gap between Members of Parliament and the Citizens. There is a need to bridge that gap and it is the responsibility of the Parliamentarians to make sure the gap is bridged.”