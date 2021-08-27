President Yoweri K Museveni has promoted the late Maj Gen Paul Lokech to the rank of Lieutenant General.

The President made a statement during his speech at Gen Lokech’s burial ceremony on Friday in Pader district that was delivered by the Minister of Internal Affairs Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire.

In his speech, Museveni applauded Lokech for flashing out Al-Shabaab in Mogadishu, maintaining peace at the sea port, airport and state house in Somalia.

“ It just came to my attention that Gen. Lokech did all commandership courses in South African and other countries and he has commanded a number of operations in Somalia, etc. when he went to the police he found that camera operatives were playing cards on social media that is why there was a high crime rate in the country. The death of Gen. Lokech was untimely, why didn’t the doctors see this coming yet he had a fracture and an open wound. He did his part in an exemplary way,” Museveni said.

“With powers entrusted to me according to the constitution, I therefore promote Maj. Gen. Paul Lokech to Lieutenant General. Some people were asking me to promote him to the full General, but you can’t promote a reverend without church. Promoting him to full general requires a number of courses and deployment. Since he was deployed in police he is promoted to that rank,” he said.

General Lockech died last Saturday.

Addressing the media last Sunday, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said a post-mortem examination was carried out on the body of the deceased, by a team of 4 pathologists. Also present were; Brig. Gen. Dr Kusasira Stephen, the Director Medical Services in the UPDF, the personal Doctor of the late, Dr Khiingi Ben and two family representatives.

“The team of pathologists established that the victim got a fracture of the right ankle joint, around the end of July, 2021. It was a simple fracture which was being managed at RUBY Medical Centre, by an Orthopedic Surgeon. They put a POP cast at the victim’s leg and managed him as an outpatient, with regular reviews. They further encouraged him to do mild exercises while at home,” Enanga said.

” It was further established that the pain in the right leg started increasing in the last 2-3days, and the victim notified his Orthopedic Surgeon, who scheduled an appointment for him on the 21.08.2021, at around 8.30am -900am. Indeed at around 7:54, the victim called the Orthopedic Surgeon to reconfirm their appointment. It is unfortunate, that shortly after, the victim started facing breathing problems and called his personal Doctor, Dr. Ben Khiingi, who rushed to the home, but found the victim breathing his last and died.”

During the autopsy, the police mouthpiece disclosed that the pathologists opened the right lower leg, which got injured, and found a very big blood clot, that had formed in one of the big blood vessels. They further opened his chest and found part of the blood clot had been carried into the lungs.