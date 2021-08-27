Police is holding a woman who calls herself Omumbejja Nalinya Bwanga for allegedly impersonating as a staff member of State House‘s Anti-Corruption Unit.

Omumbejja Nalinya is a Buganda Kingdom Princess title, which also means Bwanga is faking it for personal reasons.

According to the anti-graft unit, Bwanga spent the night in police custody at Kikyusa Police station, Luweero and was on Friday transferred to Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) for further questioning.

This follows allegations of land grabbing, tormenting, and causing arrest of a civilian who happen to own the land in question.

Col Edith Nakalema, the head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit confirmed Nalinya’s arrest.

“She has been arrested, ” Col Nakalema said.

Bwanga has in the past been cited in several impersonation and fraud cases.