NRM delegates from Kakumiro, Kibaale, Kagadi, Hoima, and Kibuku districts have unanimously endorsed Mr. Calvin Echodu for the position of NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda. Their endorsement adds significant momentum to his campaign and reflects growing trust in his leadership and vision.

Meeting with delegates across the region—including gatherings at Kakumiro NRM House, Star Light Hotel, and URDT Reflection Center—Mr. Echodu laid out a practical and people-centered agenda. He committed to working closely with party leaders to improve service delivery, with a focus on job creation, education, and empowering youth and women.

In Hoima and Kikuube districts, where he addressed delegates at Hoima Resort Hotel, Mr. Echodu reinforced his pledge to support underprivileged communities. He spoke passionately about expanding access to education for children from low-income families and vowed to use his diplomatic and professional networks to connect Ugandans to international opportunities through Uganda’s embassies.

Unity remains the foundation of his message. Mr. Echodu called on NRM members to stand together beyond tribal, religious, or regional lines. He warned against divisive politics and urged delegates to support leaders who are results-driven, inclusive, and committed to the party’s mission.

With a solid background in humanitarian work across Teso and Karamoja, Mr. Echodu brings hands-on experience in community development. He pledged to continue championing NRM values while advancing social, economic, and political transformation through inclusive leadership.

At every stop, his message is clear and consistent:

“Let’s choose leaders who care, who serve, and who unite us. Together, we can build a stronger NRM and a better Uganda.”