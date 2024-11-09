The Deputy Director General of the Internal Security Organization (ISO) and the first General Secretary of the Uganda National Students Association (UNSA), Col. Emmy Katabazi has emphasized the central role of youth leadership in shaping both national and regional policy.

In his address at the East African Community (EAC) Youth Policy Consultation Forum during the You-Lead Summit 2024, which started from November 4–8, 2024, at the EAC Secretariat in Arusha, Tanzania, Col Katabazi emphasized the untapped potential of East African youth as catalysts for sustainable development and regional integration.

He urged the youth to harness their collective power beyond academic and emerging leadership roles, seeing themselves as a driving force essential for regional cohesion and socio-economic progress.

Col Katabazi highlighted that the EAC’s future lies in the hands of its youth, who hold the unique power to unite, inspire, and elevate the region.

“I believe that students and young people, in general, are critical agents of change who, when well-organized and empowered, can drive the social, political, and economic transformation of the East African Region,” he said.

He called upon the youth to prioritize patriotism and national service, which he described as essential values for building resilient nations and fostering trust and collaboration across borders.

Col Katabazi advocated for a sense of unity among young East Africans, stressing that collective action rooted in shared identity and responsibility would enable the region to meet challenges and realize its development goals.

The 2024 Summit was running under the theme Empowering Youth Voices for the Future of the East African Community.

The Forum provided a platform for young delegates to actively participate in reviewing the EAC Youth Policy, which was first established in 2013. Participants engaged with different leaders and stakeholders, exploring how updated policies can better reflect the evolving needs of East African youth, who are increasingly involved in digital innovation, entrepreneurship, and social activism.

David Emolot, the Chairperson of the International Coordination of Youth Associations of Central Africa (ICOYACA), shared insights on African youth engagement in policy development. The Forum reinforced the value of youth-led perspectives in shaping regional economic integration.

The You-Lead Summit 2024’s Youth Consultation Forum embodied the growing recognition of young leaders as the backbone of the EAC, signaling a commitment to fostering their voices as integral to the region’s progress.