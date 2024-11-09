After two years of deliberation and collaboration, Uganda is set to host its first-ever Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference at the iconic Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala on November 20-21, 2024.

This event marks a significant step in fostering regional tourism partnerships between Uganda and Kenya, with a focus on promoting job creation, inclusivity, and sustainability in the tourism sector. The conference is set to bring together over 500 public and private tourism stakeholders from Uganda, Kenya, and beyond, aiming to strategize joint promotional efforts and create new opportunities for cross-border tourism.

The partnership between Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country’s Consulate in Mombasa began with a realization that many Kenyan tourism stakeholders were unfamiliar with the full range of tourism experiences Uganda offers.

To bridge this gap, Uganda has taken proactive steps to provide Kenyan tourism players with firsthand exposure to the country’s unique tourism offerings. This initiative has already kicked off with successful familiarization trips, but the conference in Kampala will officially set the stage for deeper collaboration between the two countries.

The conference’s theme, “The Uganda-Kenya Coast Partnership: Promoting Job Creation, Inclusivity, and Sustainability,” will guide discussions on how to harness the potential of both countries’ rich tourism assets. This includes Uganda’s famous wildlife sanctuaries such as Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, home to the endangered mountain gorillas, and the Rwenzori Mountains, where King Oyo of Tooro recently became the first Ugandan monarch to summit Margherita Peak.

The objective of the conference is clear: to equip tourism stakeholders from both Uganda and Kenya with direct knowledge of each other’s attractions, thereby enabling them to better promote these experiences to international visitors. Participants will also explore the untapped potential of regional tourism and create strategies to market the Entebbe-Mombasa air route, recently launched by Uganda Airlines, which offers a more direct connection between Uganda and Kenya’s coastal region.

In the past, the only major air link from the Kenyan coast to Uganda was operated by Kenya Airways, which routes flights through Nairobi. Uganda Airlines’ direct connection promises to boost tourism exchanges and streamline travel between the two countries, making it easier for tourists to explore both Uganda’s lush savannahs and Kenya’s idyllic beaches.

The Road to the Conference: A

Familiarization Tour for Kenyan Stakeholders

Ahead of the conference, seventy tourism stakeholders from Kenya will embark on a familiarization tour of Uganda from November 8-18, 2024. This initiative will provide them with an immersive experience of Uganda’s diverse tourist destinations, including Bwindi Impenetrable National Park (renowned for its mountain gorillas), Kibale National Park (famous for its chimpanzees), Queen Elizabeth National Park (known for its tree-climbing lions and rich biodiversity), Semliki Hot Springs, and the historic Source of the Nile in Jinja.

The tour will also include a visit to the Namugongo Martyrs Museum, which tells the story of the Uganda Martyrs—an important chapter in the nation’s history. These firsthand experiences will give Kenyan tour operators, hoteliers, and other stakeholders the tools and knowledge needed to sell Uganda as a travel destination to their clients back home.

As part of the pre-conference activities, the two countries also held a friendly golf tournament on November 9, 2024, at the Kampala Golf Club. The event will saw Kenyan and Ugandan tourism stakeholders come together in a lighthearted yet competitive spirit, further cementing the collaborative atmosphere that the conference aims to foster.

The Uganda-Kenya Coast Tourism Conference is more than just a meeting; it represents a shift towards deeper cooperation and mutual benefit for the tourism sectors in both countries.

By building stronger cross-border relationships, Uganda and Kenya hope to enhance their appeal as twin travel destinations, each complementing the other with its unique offerings. While Kenya is known for its sun-kissed beaches and vibrant cultural heritage, Uganda is renowned for its pristine wildlife, including the rare mountain gorillas, and its rich historical landmarks.

The success of this partnership holds great potential for the future of tourism in East Africa, with both countries standing to benefit from increased tourism revenue, job creation, and greater global recognition as top travel destinations.

With over 500 stakeholders expected to attend the conference, the collaboration between Uganda and Kenya is set to take the regional tourism industry to new heights, benefiting not just the two nations, but the wider East African region.