All is not well for Democratic Party’s Richard Ssebamala. His Bukoto Central Constituency is seemingly shifting to a new power base.

The Constituency that once belonged to former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi turned into a DP strong hold with the emergence of Engineer Richard Ssebamala.

However, in a turn, Bukoto Central is now singing to songs of Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo, the State Minister in charge of Microfinance who is daring to take away the Constituency after shifting from Kyotera.

In 2021, Minister Kasolo was defeated by John Paul Mpalanyi in Kyotera, an area that had benefited from his prevailing wealth creation initiatives in an NUP political wave that struck most Buganda MP seats away from the ruling National Resistance Movement.

Kasolo later turned guns to Bukoto Central where his ancestry is believed to have been for long a time.

The Minister started off by capitalizing on the Former VP Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi base which was enormous and highly missed within Bukoto.

Also, Ssebamala is believed to have turned away from the enduring duties of engaging the local population in such income generation activities which the community longed for.

It is upon such background that the Minister started working on several projects and ensured many of the people benefitted from the Kasolo development foundation which by extension has been supporting local people within the area.

With a wealth of human and material resources, the Minister also started helping out several of the agents that had been used and dumped by Ssebamala rendering engineer vulnerable and very susceptible to a loss in the forthcoming elections.

Kasolo has so far donated a number of freebies to the people in the area, including the motorcycles, associated items that help in the constructive support of community initiatives, among others.

Currently, several of the community dwellers are fighting hard enough to engage Kasolo, abandoning Ssebamala, a man they supported about four years ago.

“We look up to genuine help and support for our people. We believe it can now be Kasolo to help. If he has been good even before the campaigns, how about when elected to lead?” One of the dwellers told this website.

Well as Ssebamala has kept an media presence, Kasolo too has held up to the same, above which, has engaged key leaders and stakeholders including the Institutions, catholic church for support.

Currently, the battle for the betterment of Bukoto has also seen a number of intelligence deliberations that ranked Kasolo far ahead of the incumbent, Richard Ssebamala.

“We believe as the intelligence, Kasolo can capture the constituency because of his enormous deliberations in wealth creation. Bukoto Central is now better off because of him,” says an intelligence officer in the area.

Bukoto is a strong hold for the country’s key strategic populations, holding Masaka so dear a region in nation building.

Having been a constituency for the former Speaker and Vice President, the country’s leadership wants the area to be recaptured for the NRM political party.

The Catholic church is said to have abandoned Ssebamala for making empty promises to the Institution, key asset promotion and construction.