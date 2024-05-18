He has been at the pivotal center of power and thinking for Ugandans for the last thirty eight years. Yes, he has achieved it politically and social-economically and is still accumulating more powerful techniques to rule Ugandans until angels welcome him into heaven.

No East African president has lived up to such an aroma just like a historical love affair in marriage as for history and clarity of maintaining position of standing for power; five years-to five years on without surrendering.

President Museveni has done more than expected to remain true to himself and Ugandans by pushing hard to remain as fit as a fiddle to exercise his genetic calling of presidency and many have lived on to chase away their worries and cling-on to walk with him.

He has re-organised leadership starting from grassroots to the highly-billed and ranked political positions such as party leaders in National Resistance Movement (NRM) and civil servants; a motive that has enabled Ugandans to trust him with sovereign power and leadership five years to five years on.

A great powerful striker with his left footed leg and brains of scoring in the elections whether by voting or any other means of a true rationalized leader in making; Ugandans have learnt to vote and fall for Museveni in silence and truly they owe him utmost love and support in clarity.

Museveni’s long journey and voyage to power is greatly applauded by many as justifiably observed in maiden Greter Masaka Ghetto Youths reunion organised by National Resistance Movement office of the National Chairman (ONC) kyambogo cheerful leader Hajjat Hadijjah Namyalo at Kasana grounds that unifyed all President Museveni’s voters in the ruling government.

For formidable reasons and motives accumulated by performance and delivering of tangible items such sowing machines; hair dryers and farming tools such as plumbing machine, hoes and seeds for agricultural work to all people in their respective developmental associations; Ms Namyalo showed prowess in rallying support for the ruling president in Museveni.

He has predominantly been a formidable figure in the State House and interfacing the political conundrums of the country and working effectively with the Office of National Chairman leader in Namyalo; the future of the ruling government is greener and promising to the youths development and country’s development agenda.

Accordingly; the political journey is tremendously a highly-fought after positioning which is greatly inspired by discipline and patriotism of being a formidable leader historically than any other leader which the latter has exercised well in the political purposes of the country.

Museveni’s militarism approach too has been enforced in local political setting of the country and monitoring government projects by empowering office of National Chairman leader Namyalo to reach out to the foot sodiers of the country and involving leaders such as Resident District Commissioners and Assistant Resident District Commissioners and Deputy Resident District Commissioners and Deputy Resident District Commissioners to effect the developmental projects.

He has predominately enforced leaders with mentorship training in army; retreats and conventions of discipline and productive governance and great positions of leadership has attained more in his creative nous.

Museveni’s political gift has greatly manifested well in Uganda’s governance and his wise words of wisdom and encyclopedia nature of observing and mastering accounts of purpose in leadership has given the country a new face in leadership and political science management.

He has empowered the young boys and girls in the communities and through government aided tertiary institutions such as University schemes; honors in mentoring leaders especially women emancipation in parliament; forestance the Vice-president Jessica Alupo and the Speaker of parliament Anita Annet Among being at the center of rising women frag in leadership under Musevenism approach of leading the country to the projected promised land.

He has formidably served the interests of the country and citizens generally.

When Museveni rose into leadership in 1982 after the Gorilla war in Luweero District; Museveni was functional like a computerized machine to govern the country irrespective of the natural phenomenon.

The plan was as fertile as chasing a fertile goose and the vision of ruling Ugandans with hands akimbo has been a great success to the latter.

The political conundrums of the country went as fertile as possible since the former had a visionary agenda ahead which is achieved in every five years of political conundrums for the presidential elections.

Museveni has been a crucial aspect of the country’s reservations and he has been predominantly the center of democracy and service delivery to the Wanainki; irrespective of the situation thereby introducing Operation Wealth Creation, Emyooga project and reaching out to the common person especially through several expanded developmental groups.

Museveni has been interchangeably critical and creative in thinking and implementing plans of purpose mainly for youths in their affiliated umbrellas of profession and productivity to the country’s agenda in all 135 districts that make up Uganda.

