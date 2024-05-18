The Office of National Chairman (ONC) Kyambogo leader Hajjat Hadijjah Namyalo settled the political conundrums of Greater Masaka Region by scoring in uniting thousands of the National Resistance Movement party (NRM) supporters in maiden Greater Masaka Ghetto youths convention held on Friday at Kasana playgrounds in Masaka City.

Namyalo stared on the political conflicts within the majority of ruling government supporters by sensitizing peace and harmony among the ardent congregation of National Resistance Party Movement supporters in Greater Masaka.

Through the Office of National Chairman development agenda in reaching out to the foot soldiers and ardent president Museveni voters; Namyalo distributed thousands of Agriculture and small scale business tools such as hair dryers; for women dealing in saloon business, sowing machines for tailors and farming tools; hoes and spraying pump machines, flying pans and seeds and drugs to farmers under their affiliated development association.

Namyalo applauded the National Resistance Movement party mobilisers and voters in Greater Masaka for lifting the spirit of patriotism and exercising politics of purpose by involving the Ghetto youths and fighting for their rights through the support of the ruling government.

As for clarity; fifty groups enlisted from every five groups in all ten Districts that make up Greater Masaka received farming tools to start up small- scale business and boosting those that have lived up to years under the watchful eye of Masaka City Resident District Commissioner Huddu Hussein.

Namyalo advised the National Resistance Movement supporters to remain United and participate extensively in developmental government projects to change their lives of living.

” I disregard the government instituted bureaucracy that has greatly affected service deliverance to local community and opposing parties before that’s why we’ve welcomed the prodigal son councillor Ali Kateregga from National Unity Platform (NUP) to move with the winning team; ” shared Namyalo wholly dressed in a blue and white stripped dressing while addressing the congregation.

The locals participated extensively in developmental interaction and dialogue with Ms Namyalo and walked home with distributed small-scale business items and farming tools to start up business in their respective associations.

Namyalo spontaneously shared that before most of the government developmental projects and other initiatives had been scrapped due to the bureaucracy that had discouraged service delivery to the people which the monitoring team Office of National Chairman (ONC) solved by reaching out to the communities and deliver their needs and publicizing governmental programs.

” I want to credit associations such as Masaka Ghetto youths, Greater Masaka Islamic community and Yellow Group spot and others that embraced government projects by organising their members and the community to attend this historical convention relatively well;” said Namyalo who traversed Kalungu Town and Masaka Town suburbs by reaching out to the market vendors and trading communities purposely to monitor and ascertain their working environment and challenges while exercising their businesses.

Rogers Bulegeya; the National Resistance Movement Youth chairperson up lauded Ms Namyalo for supporting the youths development initiatives and thanked president Museveni for fostering patriotism and good governance that empowers the youths business owner and mentoring them into leadership.

“I want to thank president Museveni for supporting the youths extensively in their affiliated associations. This is what we’ve learnt as Greater Masaka to embracing youths and supporting their purposes and aspirations and come 2026 let us all vote President Museveni;” said Bulegeya.

According to Mr. Joseph Ssekitto who spearheaded in mobilising business community in Kalungu District, credited Ms Namyalo for delivering a developmental scheme under (ONC) developmental empowerment freely by empowering Ugandans through their businesses with start up capital and commodities thus far.