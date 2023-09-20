In a bold and highly anticipated move, Mr. Gerald Agaba, the Chairman of the MK Movement in Western Uganda, has officially thrown his hat into the political ring. He has declared his intention to contest the prestigious position of Member of Parliament representing Isingiro West Constituency in Isingiro District in the upcoming 2026 elections. Agaba, a prominent and dynamic figure in Ugandan politics, also holds the key position of NRM Chairman in Isingiro District.

Agaba’s recent years have been marked by passionate grassroots mobilization, primarily in support of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is widely regarded as a potential successor to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Uganda’s long-standing leader. His decision to enter the parliamentary race is seen as a significant step in his political career.

However, Agaba’s journey into politics and grassroots mobilization has deep roots that trace back to his days as a Guild Minister at Mbarara University, serving from 2008 to 2009. During this period, his exceptional mobilization skills began to gain recognition and trust, earning him the attention of influential figures in Western Uganda, including the then Mbarara City Mayor, Wilson Tumwine, and other prominent regional leaders.

Agaba’s role as a Guild Minister served as the foundation for his subsequent political endeavors. He demonstrated a unique ability to rally support and connect with people at the grassroots level, which became evident during his university years. His leadership skills were further honed as he successfully rallied fellow students to support various causes.

As his political career progressed, Agaba was elected as the Youth Chairperson for Isingiro District. His dedication, strategic leadership, and unwavering commitment to grassroots causes ultimately led to his appointment as the NRM Chairperson for Isingiro District, a position he currently holds.

Youthful and dynamic, Gerald Agaba is poised to resonate strongly with the younger demographic, which represents a substantial portion of Uganda’s population. His formidable mobilization skills, combined with the support of the youth, position him as a compelling candidate for the upcoming elections.

Interestingly, across the nation, a wave of mobilizers aligned with Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has also declared their intentions to run for various political positions. However, it remains uncertain whether these candidates have received the explicit endorsement of Gen. Kainerugaba, who has been actively engaged in nationwide political activities. His rallies have consistently attracted thousands of Ugandans, particularly the youth, who see him as a symbol of generational leadership and a harbinger of potential change.

Uganda, as reported by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), boasts one of the youngest populations globally, with over 78 percent of its citizens below the age of 30. Nevertheless, the country faces a pressing challenge—having one of the highest youth unemployment rates in Sub-Saharan Africa. The candidacy of Gerald Agaba, along with other aspirants aligned with Gen. Muhoozi, signifies a profound shift in Ugandan politics as the nation eagerly anticipates the transformative potential of the 2026 elections.