Firebrand Museveni blue eyed boy, Engineer Joseph Ssewava Mukasa has challenged party mobilisers, Ministers, Heads of Departments, and other stakeholders to wake up from their slumber and remind the masses of the numerous achievements the Yoweri Kaguta Museveni-led government has registered amid “poisonous smear campaigns” by the opposition.

Ssewava’s concern arises from the ongoing nationwide tour by opposition kingpin, Robert Kyagulany Ssentamu which he says has been full of ” nothingbut naked lies and hate.”

The outspoken Museveni defender protested what he refers to as ” sleepy mobilisers and officials” who, instead of going out to amplify the many good things the government has done, resort to enjoying cool air from their offices, giving a leeway to critics to spread poisonous falsehoods unchallenged.

” Staying in offices as our rivals do unrepairable damage upon us doesn’t help. Everyone should wake up and do something. The good thing is that we don’t ask anyone to lie. We ask them to talk about those very things our President has done. How is that difficult?” Ssewava wonders.

The enraged Ssewava appealed to his comrades to take a leaf from Christians, who, despite ages after Jesus’ death, continue reminding his followers of the miracles and teachings for which he stood two centuries later.

Following the release of the road map for the 2026 elections, Ssewava who is known for not mincing g his words, says that now is the appropriate time to kick off the mobilization, adding that the NRM Secretariat should take the lead.

He furiously aimed dig at the approach by some party officials to invite people to Kampala to talk them, explaining that these would have been more effective if masses are reached out from their villages as has usually been done by the President.

He also noted that the party is expected to name the task force for the next general election but mobilisers should not wait until then before beginning.

The Electoral Commission in July released the roadmap for the 2026 General elections. The ruling NRM party is expected to return President Museveni as its flag bearer for the presidency and Ssewava insists that owing to the many good things he has done for the country, this should be an opportunity to repay him back by paying a seamless way to his election to keep his legacy intact.