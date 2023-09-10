The Minister of Tourism, Wildlife & Antiquities, Col. Hon. Tom Butime, announced the appointment of Prof. James Kalema from Makerere University College of Natural Sciences (CONAS) as the Chairman of the new Board of Trustees of Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

The decision, in accordance with Section 8 (2) of the Uganda Wildlife Act 2019, was revealed in a press release issued on Friday, in a significant move for the conservation efforts in Uganda.

Alongside Prof. Kalema, a ten-member board was appointed, each bringing a wealth of expertise, experience, and unwavering commitment to the conservation and protection of Uganda’s exceptional wildlife and natural heritage.

The newly appointed members include Ms. Marion Pamela Tukahurirwa, Dr. Stella Acaye Atim, Dr. Daniel Aleper, Ms. Annet Kobusingye Ireeba, Prof. Simon Wanyama, Mr. Raymond Engena, Ms. Jane Bagonza, Mr. George Owoyesigire, and Mr. Samuel John Mwanha, who has also taken on the roles of Executive Director and Secretary to the Board.

The appointment of this dynamic board marks the conclusion of the 9th Board and was met with the approval of nominees by the cabinet.

With their diverse backgrounds and collective reservoir of knowledge, the Board is poised to oversee the management team, ensuring the sustainable management of Uganda’s wildlife resources and promoting responsible tourism practices within protected areas, aligning with the Uganda Wildlife Act 2019.

The Management and Staff of UWA expressed their heartfelt congratulations and resounding confidence in the newly appointed Board of Trustees.

They eagerly anticipate the valuable contributions and strategic guidance that will steer the Authority towards fulfilling its crucial mandate of safeguarding Uganda’s wildlife for the prosperity of both present and future generations.

With an illustrious career dedicated to the protection and preservation of wildlife, Prof. Kalema brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to the helm, promising a renewed vigor in the quest to safeguard Uganda’s natural treasures for generations to come.

Composition of the Board

The composition of the Board, as outlined in the Uganda Wildlife Act 2019, is as follows:

(a) A member with professional experience in wildlife conservation science and in activities related to wildlife use rights management.

(b) A member with professional experience in corporate governance.

(c) A member with professional experience in matters related to the management of protected areas.

(d) A member with experience in activities related to wildlife tour operations.

(e) A member with experience in activities related to tourism concessions in conservation areas.

(f) A representative of the ministry responsible for wildlife.

(g) A representative of the ministry responsible for Finance.

(h) A representative of the local communities surrounding the conservation areas nominated by the Uganda Local Governments Association.

(i) The Executive Director, who shall serve as the secretary to the Board and be an ex officio and non-voting member of the Board.