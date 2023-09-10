Sironko’s very own Nabukonde Kiyayi Ruokaya clinched the coveted title of Miss Tourism Uganda 2023, after an electrifying competition featuring a bevy of stunning contestants hailing from various regions of Uganda.

The grand finale, themed “Greening Tourism,” unfolded in resplendent style at the prestigious Serena Hotel in Kampala on September 9th, 2023.

At a mere 19 years old, Nabukonde, a representative of the Eastern region, emerged as a beacon of hope for sustainable tourism and the empowerment of women across all sectors of society.

Hailing from the Mwambu clan, her motivation for contesting was deeply rooted in the desire to champion the cause of greener tourism practices.

In a fierce showdown, Nabukonde outshone Apero Martha from Karamoja, who secured the first runner-up position, and Akello Mary from Teso region, who proudly claimed the second runner-up title.

The winners were lavished with a cascade of accolades and incentives, commending their valor for participating in the competition.

Nabukonde’s victory was met with a plot of land, complete with title, generously bestowed by Three Ways Property Consultants. Additionally, she received a round-trip air ticket to Dubai courtesy of Uganda Airlines, a year-long subscription from Platinum Wellness SPA, and a scholarship from DAS Aviation.

Apero, the first runner-up, was rewarded with a return ticket to Mombasa from Uganda Airlines and a six-month subscription to Platinum Wellness SPA. Akello Mary, the second runner-up, was granted a three-month subscription to the same wellness haven.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of ICT and National Guidance Hon. Chris Baryomunsi emphasized Uganda’s commitment to bolstering the tourism sector, urging Ugandans to explore the rich tapestry of tourist sites scattered throughout the nation.

Nabukonde, in her gracious acceptance speech, attributed her triumph to a profound understanding of Uganda’s diverse tourism destinations, underpinned by an unyielding work ethic and unwavering faith in a higher power.

She vowed to collaborate with stakeholders to elevate the country’s tourism sector to new heights.

“I emerged victorious due to my extensive knowledge and comprehensive understanding of all tourism destinations and related matters in Uganda. I am committed to collaborating closely with pertinent stakeholders to advance the tourism sector in this country,” She stated.

Sandra Nguna, the spokesperson for Miss Tourism Uganda, highlighted the extensive training imparted to the winners, encompassing vital aspects of wildlife and tourism.

She urged continued support for beauty pageants, asserting that they empower contestants to face the world with newfound confidence.

“Our training primarily focuses on wildlife and tourism-related aspects. Consequently, we implore people to persist in their support for these beauty pageants, as we provide contestants with a platform and equip them to navigate the world independently,” She explained.

Following this momentous win, Nabukonde will represent Uganda in the forthcoming Miss Tourism International Competitions slated for November in Malaysia.

The 2023 edition of Miss Tourism Uganda marks the pageant’s 11th anniversary, standing as a testament to its growth and success over the years.