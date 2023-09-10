In a fervent rallying cry, Archbishop Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, the spiritual leader of the Church of Uganda, has sparked a call to arms, urging church leaders to report suspicious people to authorities.

He has urged the clergy throughout Uganda to stand vigilant and gather vital intelligence on new members within their congregations.

This impassioned plea for enhanced security measures took center stage today, during a Holy Communion service at the revered Patongo Church of Uganda in Agago District, ensconced within the embrace of the Kitgum Diocese.

With unwavering resolve, Archbishop Kaziimba underscored the paramount significance of instituting rigorous security checks at church entrances, aimed at forestalling any potential disruptions during sacred prayer services.

“As you may have heard, the President of Uganda has advised us to remain watchful in our congregations. It is crucial that we exercise caution,” he admonished, his words resonating with conviction.

Expanding upon his clarion call, Kaziimba implored church leaders not only to revel in the influx of new members but also to diligently amass pertinent information about each addition to their spiritual flock.

“When new members join your congregation, let’s not only celebrate the increase in numbers, but also take the time to gather information about each new member,” he beseeched, his unwavering determination palpable.

The Archbishop’s entreaty unfurled in the wake of President Museveni’s recent revelation, underscoring that places of worship stand as potential crucibles for imminent threats. Swiftly, robust security measures have been decreed for these sanctified bastions of faith.

Demonstrating an indomitable commitment to peace and stability, Archbishop Kaziimba implored the government to intervene in the Apaa land conflict, seeking to cultivate concord between the Madi and Acholi communities.

Nevertheless, he entreated the invaluable aid of the Uganda Wildlife Authority to sculpt strategies safeguarding neighboring communities from the incursion of untamed beasts, particularly elephants from Kidepo National Park, whose unwelcome presence has wrought devastation upon local crops.

The Archbishop candidly disclosed receipt of disconcerting reports from the Dioceses of Kitgum, Soroti, Sebei, and Kumi, chronicling incidents of cattle raiding by the Karamojong community, leaving a trail of adversity and loss in its wake.

“I have been informed of unfortunate incidents of cattle raiding by our brothers and sisters from Karamoja. I have instructed the Dioceses of Karamoja and North Karamoja to educate the people in the Karamoja region, emphasizing the need for a change in mindset and work ethics,” he proclaimed, his resolution unwavering.

This upcoming Sunday, the Archbishop is poised to embark on a pilgrimage to Pader District, his presence a beacon of hope. On Monday, he will reinforce his presence in Kitgum District, a steadfast sentinel of safety and well-being for the congregations under his watchful eye in these turbulent times.