Victoria University (VU) showcased their rugby prowess at the Varsity Rugby 7s tournament, hosted by Kyambogo University on Sept 9th, emerging victorious in a display of exceptional skill and determination.

The VU Rugby team left no room for doubt as they swept aside formidable opponents, including Makerere University, Kyambogo University, Nkumba University, ISBAT University, MUBS, UCU, and UMU.

Their performance was nothing short of a masterclass, leaving spectators in awe of their strategic plays and unwavering teamwork.

Below is how VU outmaneuvred other universities

In a series of electrifying matches, VU demonstrated their dominance on the field, outclassing their rivals with a combination of speed, agility, and tactical brilliance. The team’s captain, John Kato, led by example, orchestrating seamless plays and showing remarkable sportsmanship.

The VU supporters were in full force, creating an atmosphere charged with excitement and pride. The cheers reverberated through the stadium, spurring the team on to greater heights.

Each try and conversion was met with thunderous applause, further fueling the determination of the VU players.

As the final whistle blew, signaling VU’s triumph, the celebration that ensued was nothing short of euphoric. The players, coaches, and supporters alike rejoiced in this well-deserved victory, a testament to their hard work and dedication.

The Varsity Rugby 7s tournament will be remembered not only for VU’s outstanding performance but also for the indomitable spirit displayed by all participating teams. It was a true showcase of the talent and passion that thrives within the university rugby community.

Victoria University’s triumph not only highlights their outstanding rugby skills but also emphasizes their unwavering commitment to the sport. The University has also gained recognition for its accomplishments in diverse sporting arenas including football, netball, and volleyball.

Responding to this moment of victory, Professor Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, conveyed his deep appreciation for his team’s exceptional performance.

”In the realm of rugby, Victoria University claimed victory in the Rugby 7s tournament hosted by Kyambogo University, displaying a dominant performance that left other universities humbled. I am incredibly proud of the team,” tweeted Muganga.

Within the realm of Ugandan university sports, the Varsity 7s series has burgeoned into a pivotal event, drawing participation from a formidable ten universities.

Artfully divided into four electrifying circuits, this tournament unfurls a canvas for the raw talent and indomitable spirit that courses through the veins of these budding rugby warriors.