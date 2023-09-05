The Office the National Chairman(ONC) Boss Hajjat Hadijjah Namyalo spent her Monday with hundreds of National Resistance Movement(NRM) Supporters who gathered at Katonga River in Mpigi district to honor, celebrate and pay tribute to Katonga heroes and war veterans who fought alongside president Museveni to liberate Uganda during the struggle in 1986.

Namyalo’s visit to residents of Katonga is meant to honor fallen heroes, their sons and daughters for their immense contributions and sacrifices to the struggle that saw president Museveni seize Kayabwe and later Kampala with Katonga as the battlefield and the starting point where many are said to have lost their lives while those who survived the battle have life stories to tell.

Dubbed Katonga spirit celebrations, the ONC boss revealed that Katonga played a pivotal role in the liberation struggle thus the need to honor and celebrate it and her visit to Katonga marks the beginning of a series of massive celebrations which will be sealed off with the Main celebrations at Kololo Independence Grounds this Friday where President Museveni will be the chief guest.

Namyalo was welcomed by Greater Mpigi leaders including district chairpersons, RDC Mpigi District, youth leaders, RDC Masaka District, district speakers among others alongside hundreds of NRM supporters.

While welcoming Hajjat Namyalo, residents through her commended President Museveni for improving infrastructure including roads, health care facilities and Katonga Technical Institute as a historical facility that has so far equipped thousands of youths with hands on skills which has reduced on unemployment in the area.

The residents further applauded Namyalo for thinking about Katonga and the heroes who sacrificed their lives for Uganda further noting that Katonga spirit celebrations are indeed an honor to the area.

Speaking during the event, Namyalo noted that President Museveni has decided to honor Katonga veterans’ contribution to the NRA bush war that brought the NRM to power in 1986 instead of his supporters celebrating him as he turns 79 years later this month.

She also promised to deliver their grievances to President Museveni saying the ONC will ensure they attend the Katonga celebrations to commemorate their fallen comrades as well celebrate those still alive.

Hajjat Hadijah who delivered her speech while surrounded by the veterans who occasionally cheered her, promised to return to the area with household income generating items like sewing machines, chicks, hair dryers and hair cut machines that ONC has been distributing in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, one of the veterans, only identified as Kasasa who has previously been announced dead, revealed chilling details of how the defining war of Katonga led to the capture of Kampala in January 1986.

The ONC boss also got a guided tour of the famous R. Katonga by Major Muwanga. She addressed a press conference on the banks of the river and reiterated her promise to Katonga while evoking the spirits of the area.