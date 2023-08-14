President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was born in 1944, seventeen years to Uganda’s Independence.

He will be making 79 years on the 15th of September.

President Museveni born to the late Amos Kaguta and Mrs Esteri Kokundeka Nganzi in Ntumgamo district, Western part of Uganda in Ankole Region, he is the Uganda’s Head of State since 1986 after leading a successful guerilla liberation war in the jungles of Luwero Triangle.

The Opposition Youth sections are marked to have celebrated President Museveni’s birthday in June, 2011 amidst Uganda Police resistance. The Youth then led by the current District Woman Representative of Luwero District Hon. Brenda Nabukenya were refuting the birth year of President Museveni expressing him as an extremely old person of 76 years in 2011.

However, according from credible sources this was malice intended to win political gains and favors for the responsible group of Hon. Nabukenya Brenda then a leader of the Uganda Youth Democrats a Youth Wing of the Democratic Party of Uganda (DP) under the leadership of Mr Nobert Mao now serving as a Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs under the President Museveni administration.

The Bazzukulu Ba Museveni spearheaded by their National Coordinator who doubles as the Manager of the Office of the National Chairman- NRM and also a Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye are to host a mega birthday celebration for President Museveni on the 8th of September, 2023 at Kololo Independence Grounds. Inner sources in the NRM have furnished us with reliable information that, the event has been cleared by the security organs and several key political figures have joined the Bazzukulu Ba Museveni organizing committee to see the event a success.

Dr Brenda Tibamwenda the Spokesperson of the Office of the National Chairman further affirmed the birthday via her Twitter handle @brendatibs27 on the 13th of August, 2023 in a Post “Mark your calendar date as 08th Sept. 2023 at Kololo Airstrip as we celebrate H.E Museveni’s Birthday in a memorable journey of his leadership” officially affirming the mega birthday celebration.

The pioneer mega President Museveni Birthday celebration is to run under the theme “Developing the Culture of entrepreneurship in Youth, Women plus all Ugandans” is to focus on promoting President Museveni’s agenda of socio-economic transformation by empowering the Youth and Women to secure their future through Wealth and Job Creation while reflecting on his achievements in the last 78 years of his life journey.

On inquiry about the funding to the event, the ONC Officer In-Charge of Mobilization Ms. Rosette kazaire clarified via a telephone dialogue that “All funds are donations from the Bazzukulu and friends of Muzee who are contributing at a free will”. This mega birthday has tuned the talk in the cities and across the country with the Office of the National Chairman Network of Coordinators intensifying what they refer to as a worthy cause celebration on traditional and digital Media Stations in Uganda.

This will be the pioneer publically celebrated birthday for President Museveni away from his usually private celebrations organized by his family members. To confirm the participation of all the big wigs in the NRM party and State House regarding this 8th September, 2023 Birthday event, our source in State House informed us that, “The event is true and Bazzukulu Ba Muzee are in – charge of it. State House is not funding this event and they are on their own with Namyalo. However, Muzee seems to be happy about his Bazzukulu intentions”.