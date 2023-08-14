Supporters of General Muhoozi Keinerugaba on Sunday,12 converged in Boston Massachusetts for their first grand get together and mobilisation launch since their inception in 2021.

The event, which took place in Burlington, Massachusetts was attended by membership from the different States in their hundreds who pledged to continue preaching the ‘Muhoozi Philosophy to scale down on the hostility propagated by opposing forces.

Former East African Community Legislator, Susan Nakawuki welcomed the group’s initiative to come together for the benefit of their country, adding that a united diaspora is essential for the development of countries of origin world over.

She also pledged her commitment to support the new movement towards achieving itstheir objects, as she warned them against self seekers who tend to posture as emissaries from top officials in government to cause disruptions to the group’s agenda.

Engineer Andrew Davis Mwase, the Chairperson of the group thanked members for massively responding to a “generational call” by seeking to play a role in efforts to see General Muhoozi become President of Uganda. Mwase said that the former UPDF Land Forces Commander has over the years demonstrated immense potential beyond doubt that he is above anyone else regarding suitability to take the country forward after Museveni.

He admitted there have been gaps in combating misinformation against the government by hostile forces in the diaspora which he says the leadership will address as a priority.

“Most of the Ugandans in the diaspora have been away from home for way too long that they often become susceptible to whatever they are told about the government even if they are outright lies. This has painted the country in very bad light internationally, hence the need for strategic mechanisms to defend it. This, the MK Movement will take on with much commitment.” Mwase noted.

Ms Kizito Betty, the MK Movement US’ Lead Strategist said the launch was a complete success, adding it is a gesture towards pulling all forces together as they gear towards the grand mobilisation for the success of the MK revolution.

Kizito said that this was just one of the many activities the Movement will be embarking on in a move to rally the entire diaspora into actively participating in the most important political and social development phases back home, adding that Ugandans need to take part in determining the destiny of their country wherever they are.

Kizito also told this publication that the event presented an opportunity for the members to interact with some opposition supporters with whom they shared the ideology of General Muhoozi, prompting many to join the camp. She reiterated their commitment to continue with similar engagements with members of the opposition which he says will greatly bridge the communication gaps and spur cohesion.

Amb Nkuusa Francis, one of the founding leaders of the Movement in USA thanked all the participants for their commitment towards determining a safe transition of their country, reiterating Kizito’s earlier assertion that ‘we are Ugandans by blood, regardless of where we live” and that its “our duty to safeguard the stability of the country in situations where it’s threatened.

He elaborated that his decision to support General Muhoozi as Uganda’s next president, like most Ugandans was nota difficult one, explaining that the first son has achieved a lot in his entire life that he has dedicated towards the service of his country.

” This is a reminder that we must participate in bringing about the transition we want to witness because we are all born Ugandans. It’s our responsibility to safeguards our country.

On why I belive General [Muhoozi] will be the best candidate to replace President Museveni, what he has achieved in his entire life speaks for itself. A life entirely dedicated to serve his country, there I no doubt he will push this country to greater heights.” Nkusa said.

The US MK Movement group becomes the first diaspora group to officially register to attain state and Federal recognition and also the first to officially launch its vision and mission to preach for unity in Uganda.

This spells a new era in the diaspora Ugandan politics as the governing side pushes to dispossess the opposition of the support base they have monopolized for years.