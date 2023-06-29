Deadly ideological clashes among members of the Muhoozi Movement in the United States of America(USA) have left the young movement in the blink of disintegration, Watchdog Uganda reports.

The ongoing surge in the activities of groups crusading for the Presidency of former UPDF Lands Commander, Muhoozi has spread to different parts of the world, including the US.

Late last year, a group of Ugandans resident in Boston started (minimizing)……the Muhoozi Movement under the Team Chairman group led by President Museveni’s (half-brother,)…..Micheal Nuwagura, aka Chairman Toyota.

Led by one Ambassador Nkuusa Francis, the team made strategies and reached out to Ugandans in different parts of the US, preaching the gospel of their Principal with vigour and determination.

In so doing, Mr Nkuusa formed a Whatsapp group where all Ugandans subscribing to a possible Muhoozi government in future were added.

Under the direct command of Mr Toyota, the Nkuusa-led chapter combed one US State after another, drumming up support for the First Son and threatening the opposition, especially NUP in the process.

At the end of last year, Nkuusa flew into the country and held several strategic engagements with the top leadership of the MK Movement under the Team Chairman faction. He also traversed the country and had encounters with the different regional structures to acquaint himself with the actual progress of the movement to report back to the membership back in the US.

Things were progressing well and it appeared as if the group would soon give the ruling side an unprecedented command in the diaspora which has been a monopoly of the opposition for decades.

However, trouble started manifesting after the appointment of Micheal Katungi in charge of External Relations by General Muhoozi later in 2022.

A one Nakyo Sylvia, also a Ugandan based in Oregon in the US masterminded a splinter group and thought legitimacy from the newly crowned diaspora boss, Katungi.

Sylvia would travel back to Uganda at the turn of 2023, meet Mr Katungi and subsequently secure an appointment with General Muhoozi himself. A photo moment followed which was fronted to the diaspora community upon return to the US as a symbol of legitimacy.

The Nkuusa camp, as one would expect, was not going to relent. Late in April this year, members convened a meeting in Massechessetes where a rethink was made and a change in the top leadership. Consequently, Nkuusa relinquished the Chairmanship of the chapter in favour of Eng. Andrew David Mwase. The former would retain a seat on the Executive as Head of Mobilisation and in charge of External Relations.

Mwase has been in the country for the whole of this month where he has met leaders of the Muhoozi movement at different levels, including Chairman Toyota, and held talk shows and different TV stations.

Back in the US, the differences seem to be way far from over. Early this week, Mr Nkuusa issued a general message welcoming whoever to the 7th July scheduled Banyakigyezi convention. ” Team Chairman MK welcomes everyone to the Banyakigyezi convention on 7, July.” reads Nkuusa’s message in part.

The digitally transmitted message attracted a lot of attention with opposition coming from both the Kampala regime critics and, unexpectedly, some members of the Muhoozi family in North America.

Canada-based top anti-government activist, Dr Muniini Mulera was the first one to attack through his usual Daily Monitor (Collin. )…..He accused Nkuusa of trying to politicise the connection which is purely cultural and non-partisan. The missive by Mulera went overboard to paint Nkuusa a” con man” targeting General Muhoozi for money.

Even though Nkuusa had neither directly postured as one of the organisers of the scheduled event nor in any way try to depict it as being affiliated to the Movement he belongs to-MK Movement, he was accused of involving partisan politics into their thing.

” When the President Museveni attends an event at Mengo or when the Kabaka visits the President at State House, does it mean he ceases to be a non partisan cultural head? I would agree with them if our leader had specifically invited Muhoozi Movement members but he welcomed everyone. How does that sound offensive unless if there are some ulterior motives?” One angry diaspora member asked rhetorically.

The outburst by Muniini Mulera, surprisingly served as a spark for an in family fight as the other camp jumped ship instantly to add salt to the wound.

Katungi was quick to disown Chairman Toyota’s camp which he contended should be disregarded. He would later be joined by Ms Sylvia who outrigjtly stated that the Toyota led group in the US has nothing to do with the movement since it was Katunhi appointed by the supreme leader to carry diaspora combination.

” I have read an article authored by Muniini about ICOB event on MK movement. I would like to state categorically that we are not part of the group organising such event. We can attend as individuals if invited or on invitation as MK Movement. “Katungi tweeted in what looked like a veiled attack on his Boston based surbordinates.

Challenged by one member to address the animosity threatening the group, Sylvia said her group had chosen to give a break to the camp in Boston for allegedly sharing misleading information to the diaspora community. Not until such issues are resolved, Sylvia vowed not to allow the group back onboard.

“Hi Richard Nkuru Kyabihende, thanks for asking. Well, after receiving several complaints in regard to misi formation that is circulated by our fellows, we decided to give a break to our brothers until we can forge a way forward as one strong team so we can share information that will not misleadbour community.” Sylvia tweeted.

We strongly believe in team work especially to the MK agenda that is still in it’s infancy stage. Otherwise once everything is sorted out as a team, they will be added on Asap. Also may be to give more clarity to our members here, Micheal Katungi who was appointed by General MK is the CEA for the diaspora is the one in charge of the diaspora and any person claiming to be is doing so at own will.” She further tweeted.

We have reliably been informed that the two groups have scheduled parallel launches for the MK group with one slated for September and another in late December.

It remains to be seen whether General Muhoozi will be able to intervene in time before the group gets completely disintegrated.