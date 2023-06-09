The top leadership of the General Muhoozi Keinerugaba-attached Team Chairman in the United States of America met early this week to deliberate on a wide range of strategies to drum support for their supreme leader’s 2026 State House quest and popularise the National Resistance Movement(NRM) government among the diasporans.

The meeting was convened in Boston City, Massachusetts State in the United States of America.

Amb. Francis Nkuusa, one of the leaders of the chapter told this publication that this was the first executive meeting of the leaders since they were appointed into their various positions early this year.

Top on the agenda, Nkuusa said was to lay strategies on how to effectively bring the diaspora community together and convince others who support other political groups to join Team Chairman and really support of General Muhoozi for the next general election.

Andrew Mwase, the Chairman of the Chapter argued that through intensive mobilsation efforts, they intend to comb the US clean of the opposition and strive to clean the country’s international image that he says has greatly been damaged by misguided propaganda.

” First of all, we need to know that we are Ugandans, all of us and we need to work as a team. There has been a lot of misinformation spreading around but now is the time for us to come out strongly and put an end to this. We need to push for our generational leader whose actions so far has demonstrated that he is the type of leader our country needs and I hope my fellow Ugandans in the diaspora won’t have any difficulties understanding our message.” Mwase stated.

Advocacy was one of the other priority points discussed by the leaders where it was agreed that they will take it upon themselves to advocate for Uganda on the global stage, highlighting the country’s potential and promoting investment and tourism opportunities.

They will also ensure to support government’s efforts to address issues such as human rights, gender equality, and climate change and also engage international organizations, governments, and civil society groups to raise awareness about Uganda’s development agenda and priorities.

They also pledged to rally the diaspora community to embrace the different investment opportunities back home so as to effectively and directly take part in the country’s social economic transformation.

The group also deliberated on the planned grand launch of Team Chairman MK US Chapter which is expected to take place in the summer of this year.

According to the team’s Deputy Ambassador, Edward Mukisa, General Muhoozi is expected to be the Chief Guest and arrangements are under way to officially write to invite him.

Mr Mpendo Juma, the group’s contact person on the ground in Uganda hailed the leadership for their commendable work in turning NRM’s fortunes in diaspora.

Mpendo revealed that not so long ago, the diaspora, especially US was an impregnable field for NRM but the difference is now there for every one to see thanks to Team Chairman.

In a special vote of thanks to the leader of the Team Chairman faction in Uganda, Mr Micheal Kaguta Newagira and Afande Luuta Steven, Nkuusa Francis, the Amb. of Tean Chairman -US Chapter attributed their speedy progress to their charismatic leadership and constant guidance which have kept them focused and encouraged all the time.