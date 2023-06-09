Kampala City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago on Thursday criticized Chinese Road contractors, with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for not attending the KCCA Suppliers’ conference to discuss crucial issues. In a rather furious tone, Lukwago said the physical absence of Chinese contractors at the Conference held at Imperial Royale Hotel, meant they were less concerned with the various anomalies and shoddy works on Kampala roadworks and sewerage management.

“KCCA earmarked Ush 7.8 billion to build road networks in Kampala City, yet out of 2110 Km road network, only 1664 Km roads are tarmacked. Our people continue to be washed away by floods in the city and potholes are the order of the day, ”he said.

He also lambasted contractors for taking too long-time duration to complete projects citing Busega market, which he said took a contractor 10 years to be completed. He in addition said the cost of some road constructions around the city were highly inflated.

“A total of Ush 14 billion has been earmarked to pay for road construction works on Portbell-Spring Road, which is the shortest road in the city to cost that huge amount of money, ”he added.

He also criticized KCCA for allocating Ush 700 million to buy Condoms for distribution to road construction personnel in Kampala City, saying this is wastage of taxpayers’ money because every person engaging in unsafe sex is obliged to buy a condom for himself or herself.

In what appeared to be a response to Lord Mayor Lukwago’s concerns on condoms purchase for road construction personnel by KCCA, Kabuye Kyofatogabye, Minister of State for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs said:

“The road networks around Kampala City are constructed to benefit a healthy community. We cannot build roads for a community sick from HIV/AIDS, which is why the Government must address both economic and social aspects, while carrying out any projects.”

Minister Kabuye said a project is useless if the community it’s meant for is sick and that peoples’ lives are more important than condoms.

“The myopic reasoning that condoms don’t matter is not valid,” he added.

He castigated road contractors who carry out shoddy works, saying they should give value for the money they are paid.

“It’s us (KCCA) who are the source of your money, which is why you should adhere to your contractual obligations by doing your work in accordance with terms specified in the contract, ” he added.

Dr. Ronald Musenze, an Environment and Civil Engineering consultant and CEO, Air Water Earth, while defending local contractors, said major KCCA contracts are awarded to foreign companies that charge large sums of money, leaving indigenous companies with the same competence and requiring cheap payment.

“Why to prioritize foreign companies, yet we the indigenous ones, who understand your financial constraints are here?”he questioned.

In response, Minister Kabuye said Uganda is open to the East African Community (EAC) and other International business protocols for fair competition, where all companies can compete for contracts, regardless of their country of origin.

The conference ran under the theme: “The Impact of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) Amendment Act 2003 on the procurement of works and consultancy service.”