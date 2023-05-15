Top Muhoozi Movement crusader in the United States of America, Amb. Francis Nkuusa has lambasted rivals ‘making a kill’ out of his photos while demonstrating against President Museveni, reminding them that this is the NRM government that doesn’t penalise people for who they belonged to in the past.

Pictures of a renowned Mohoozi Movement activist surfaced on the internet while demonstrating against President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s government while in the United States(US).

Francis Nkuusa, popularly called Ambassador Nkuusa in the MK ranks is widely known as General Muhoozi Keinerugaba’s diaspora strategist.

As things stand, however, a photo of him carrying a placard agitating for the release of former Presidential candidate Col Kizza Besigye has seemingly drawn a wedge between him and the wider MK Army.

Nkuusa has, however, come out and owned his actions of nearly 20 years ago, revealing that he has indeed never belonged to the Kizza Besigye-led political outfit.

He told this publication that when he had just gone to the US, there were arrangements by other diasporans to demonstrate against the arrest of the former FDC President, in the run-up to the 2006 general elections. Like any other person fresh into the US, he joined the demonstrators and that’s how his photo was snapped.

Nearly two decades later, however, General Muhoozi’s diaspora Ambassador says his view of things has since changed drastically, thanks to a rare encounter with President Museveni in 2013.

An interaction with former junior Finance Minister, Ronald Kibuule was what facilitated his shift from Najjanankumbi towards Kyadondo Road.

He narrates that Kibuule exhaustively explained to him the NRM ideology and left him no option but to join the party.

Nkuusa also led a group of Ugandans in the United States to meet President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at his country home in 2013 in Rwakitura and held wide discussions that never left him, and the others the same.

Since that visit, which also included Hon Kibuule, Nkuusa notes that his faith in NRM and President Museveni has been as solid as a rock.

He faults members of the Muhoozi Army who, instead of concentrating on preparing a formidable ground for their supreme leader to attain power, are breeding petty fights that will not help the movement at all.

He refers to himself as a living testimony, warning that purging new converts from the opposition might water down the strides attained by the Muhoozi establishment as a mass movement. He further encourages other members to emulate President Museveni who has welcomed former rivals throughout his 37 years in power.

” We need to pick lessons from President Museveni. He judges people according to who they are and not who they were. That’s how people like Oulanya[Jacob] came to be Speaker of Parliament yet he was originally from UPC. That’s how Anitah Among and Thomas Tayebwa[Speaker and Deputy Speaker] came to be. I hear even former Secretary General of NRM Justine Kasule Lumumba once belonged to UPC and many others.” Nkuusa said.

He pledged his loyalty and efforts to fight for the wider cause of delivering General Muhoozi to the State House without binding what poisonous minds talk about him.

Nkuusa says that his sacrifice so far, for the Team Chairman- Diaspora is a manifestation of his love for General Muhoozi and his country and that nothing will ever shake his resolve.

He rallied Ugandans in the diaspora to actively participate in the political transition shaping up back home, reminding them that peace and security back home should always be of interest to every Ugandan wherever they are since they will always go back there.