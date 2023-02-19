Things at Kamwokya seem to be growing from worse to worst as the ugly rift at the top of the National Unity Platform ( NUP) grows deeper every day.

The surprise release of NUP MPs, Allan Ssewanyana and Mohammad Ssegirinya from detention has continued to cast a dark cloud around the party, with some top officials being accused of cutting a deal with the ” devil” while party Supremo, Robert Kyagulanyi has categorically been trolled for “an I don’t care” approach to the plight of his formerly trusted lieutenants.

Last week, veteran politician Abeid Bwanika, also a top member of NUP provoked his Mukono Municipality counterpart, Betty Nambooze I’m the debate on the rationale of engaging in dialogue with the government about multiple opposition supporters in detention.

Bwanika argued that it was wrong for Nambooze and the company to query dialogue with the Museveni government as it’s the only way to secure the freedom of NUP members who continue to languish in the different prisons around the country.

Nwanike vehemently lambasted Nambooze whom he accused of being a double-edged politician who speaks what she doesn’t practice. He said Nambooze has herself dialogued with the ruling side on several occasions for her personal gain. He singled out the MP’s recent time in the US where she was for nearly half a year, all at the cost of the taxpayers. He contends that such a fat deal was coordinated by top NUP leaders led by Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga and Muwanga Kivumbi who led the ailing MP to Speaker Anita Among’s Chambers to negotiate a fat deal that among others, included air tickets for Nambooze and her caretaker husband Mr Bakireke, medical bills, $720 and 500 in allowances for the patient and her caretaker respectively.

The accusation angered Nambooze to the extent that she threatened to storm out of the TV programme live on air.

Now, top events promoter and popular Bobi Wine crusader Andrew Alphonse Bajjo Mukasa has disclosed that Bwanika’s attacks on Nambooze and his other colleagues are part of a wider plan to sideline Bobi Wine and come up with another party in the place of NUP.

Banjo, in a ten-minute recording shockingly reveals that the wider plan goes as deep as possibly terminating Bobi Wine, adding that this would have already happened had the former Kyadondo East MP ascended to the Presidency in 2021.

” Bobi Wine should count himself lucky that he did not win the presidency in 2021 otherwise, his very own would have poisoned him from State House. He has surrounded himself by men in suits who are worse off than the Banyankore we keep cursing.” Bajjo revealed.

Known for taking no prisoners, the famed event’s promoter targeted Bwanika who he notes has been a known double agent for ages. He for instance points out the occasions in 2011 and 2016 when he went to legitimize Museveni’s contested victories even as first runners-up Besigye in 2011 and Amama Mbabazi were in court challenging the electoral outcomes. Bajjo says this had already earmarked Bwanika to be a state Agent and that Bobi Wine should have thought twice before admitting to NUP.

Bajjo also says it was a big blunder for Wine to replace the common street activists that formed the core of the original People Power to replace them with the white-collar self-seekers in suits who are now out to finish him off.

He also adds that the majority of NUP MPs stopped taking orders from their party leader, choosing to dine with the leadership of the House for personal gains. He reveals that these greedy self-seekers are only out to use Bobi Wine to enrich themselves and would do anything to keep their gains alive even at the expense of their leader’s blood.