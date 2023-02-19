President Yoweri Museveni on Friday, February 17, 2023, held a brief meeting with Anglican Bishops from Central Buganda Diocese, led by Bishop Michael Lubowa of Kampala Archdiocese. In the meeting, discussions centered on how the clergy can partner with Government to socio-economically transform the lives of the people they lead.

Bishop Lubowa, in his submission, expressed the willingness of the bishops to work towards transforming the lives of their flock.

President Museveni tasked the State House Comptroller, Mrs. Jane Barekye, to work with the Bishops in their programs of socio-economic transformation.

This was the second time H.E the President was meeting the Bishops, the first having been last year in Kisozi, Gomba, where he met them together with First Lady, Maama Janet Museveni.