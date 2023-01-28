A section of Members of Parliament sitting on the Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) are pushing to meet with the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among to resolve the issues surrounding the bad image, parliament leadership is having on their committee in relation to its performance.

This followed the Speaker’s accusations against the committee chairperson Joel Ssenyonyi of being lazy including the committee members.

She said that out of 107 entities referred to the Committee for further probe following the recommendation of the Auditor General for the Financial Year 2020/2021, they were only able to scrutinize the operations of four entities.

However, some Members of Parliament on this committee agree with the speaker’s findings.

Tororo North MP Geofrey Ekaya said that the chairperson needs to explain why the committee is regarded as a lazy committee.

Agago county legislator David Lagen Atuka said that it’s not true that the committee members are lazy but they are overwhelmed with the work they have to deal with, adding that they have many entities with a lot of Auditor General queries.

Kawempe South MP Bashir Kazibwe said that they do their work and he proposes that all the issues raised by the speaker can only be resolved when they meet her and reach an understanding.