The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) yesterday released the 2022 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results.

A total of 832,654 candidates from 14,691 centers registered for PLE. of those, 114,617 (14.1%) passed in first grade. At least 583,786 pupils who sat PLE were from the Universal Primary Education and 249,041 were non-UPE candidates.

More than 51.9 percent of the total registered candidates were females and 48.1 percent were males.

The males performed better than the females and recorded a lower failure rate overall. 60,070 (15.4%) of the males were in Division one compared to the 54,547 (12.9%) of females.

“The girls have always beaten the boys in English but then the latter surface above the former in the other subjects. This is a trend we have observed over the years,” said the Chairperson UNEB Prof. Mary Okwakol, adding that although the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to have eased compared to what it was in 2021, the board faced another challenge occasioned by the outbreak of Ebola in some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, getting aggregate 4 in 4 subjects is considered the highest achievement at PLE level. This means a pupil scored distinction 1 in each of the four papers.

Here are the schools with the highest number of 4 in 4 Aggregate in the 2022 PLE results: