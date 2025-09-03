The Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Refugees and Relief, Hon. Lillian Aber, today officially handed over a new water system in Ajia Sub-County to the Arua District Local Government. The project, a collaboration between the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) and the Netherlands Red Cross, is expected to provide clean and safe water to more than 3,100 people.
The new system will serve six villages and key community institutions, including Ayayia Health Center II and Ayaa Primary School. The initiative is a significant step toward improving public health and community resilience against water-related risks in the region.
During the handover ceremony, Minister Aber commended the collaborative effort of all partners and the local community. “I commend the Uganda Red Cross Society, the Netherlands Red Cross, the Arua District leadership, and the community for their dedication,” she said.
The Minister emphasized the importance of community ownership and responsible use of the new facility to ensure its sustainability. The project aligns with Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) on clean water and sanitation.
Aber also extended her gratitude to the Government of Uganda, with a special thanks to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the Office of the Prime Minister, for prioritizing last-mile service delivery and supporting such transformative projects.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com