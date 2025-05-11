Tororo District, Uganda – Hon. Asiimwe Faith Odell, an aspiring Woman Member of Parliament for Tororo District, has pledged to support youths, women, and persons with disabilities if given the opportunity to lead. With over ten years of experience in various fields, including HIV/AIDS research and advocacy, Hon. Odell is confident that she can make a difference in Tororo District.

As a graduate with a second-class upper degree in Human Resource Management from Islamic University, Hon. Odell has obtained various professional post-graduate certificates in pain management, performance management, and pediatric and adolescent health. She has also been a strong NRM advocate and political mobilizer.

Hon. Odell’s manifesto outlines her commitment to promoting education, vocational training, and economic empowerment for youths. She pledges to lobby for bursaries for underprivileged youths, advocate for vocational training, and spearhead awareness programs that teach life skills, including HIV/AIDS control, prevention of unwanted pregnancies, and dangers of drug abuse.

She also emphasizes the importance of promoting human rights, particularly for persons with disabilities, and advocates for policies and laws that protect and promote human rights. Hon. Odell promises to engage with local communities, women groups, disability organizations, and community-based organizations to promote human rights and provide support for victims of human rights abuses.

Furthermore, Hon. Odell is committed to enhancing agricultural productivity through modern farming techniques, irrigation systems, and market access. She believes that together, Tororo District can bring about significant change.

With her experience, passion, and commitment to serving the people of Tororo District, Hon. Asiimwe Faith Odell is a leader worth considering for the Woman Member of Parliament seat.