Office of the National Chairman (ONC) headed by Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo has today delivered a cash support of Ugx50m from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to Buganda Kingdom as a boost for the forthcoming Kabaka’s birthday run.

The run is scheduled on Sunday 7th April 2024, under the theme “Men are stars in the fight against HIV/AIDS to save the Girl Child”.

This year marks the second year on the block of three years that the run is focused on the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Handing over the cash to the Kingdom’s Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, Hajjat Namyalo made it clear that this is a support directly from National Chairman – NRM HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. She said in a brief meeting she had with the president this week, she sold the concept of the Kabaka’s marathon to him and he was thrilled because it’s for the good cause.

“Earlier this week I had a meeting with the National Chairman in Rwakitura, and I told him your bazzukulu in Buganda Kingdom are organizing Kabaka’s birthday run that aims at sensitizing Ugandans against HIV/AIDs and curbing it’s spread, he was happy with this and told me to come and give support,” noted Namyalo urguing all the bazzukulu to not let Museveni step off the ballot.

ONC has been so supportive to Buganda Kingdom events including the birthday run, masaza cup and luwalo.

In his remarks, Katikkiro Mayiga praised Hajjat Namyalo revealing that the Chief Muzzukulu has been so supportive to the Kingdom on a couple of events.

“This is not the first time Hajjat Namyalo is coming to support us, she has been with us and we are really happy that even this year you have bounced back with this support of Ugx50m for the run,” said Katikkiro.

Mayiga further hailed President Museveni for the efforts put in by his government in the fight against AIDS.

“HE Yoweri Museveni when he came into power in 1986, he can speaking the language we are speaking today, a language of fighting HIV/AIDS. So this war we can’t fight it alone without government’s support,” said Katikkiro.