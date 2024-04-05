The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has eulogised the late Deputy Commander of UPDF – Air Force, Brigadier General Stephen Kiggundu, as a professional officer who served his country with passion and played an instrumental role in restoring and maintaining peace and security in Uganda.

Major General Leopold Kyanda delivered his eulogy at the burial of the late Brig Gen Kiggundu, which was held on 4th April 2024 at his ancestral home in Kijambura cell, Nyangahya division, Kikwanana ward in Masindi District.

Brig Gen Kiggundu passed away on 31st March 2024 at his official residence in Entebbe. “The UPDF is saddened by the loss of such a senior and professional officer whose input was still much needed. We, therefore, join the family, relatives and friends at this most difficult time to mourn the fallen comrade whom we shall always remember,” said Maj Gen Kyanda.

He told the mourners that Brig Gen Kiggundu joined the forces on 27 July 1999 and described him as an excellent, well-behaved pilot dedicated to his service. The late was commissioned to the rank of 2nd Lieutenant on 29 May 2002 and served in various capacities until 2022, his promotion to the rank of Brig Gen, which he served until his untimely death.

The Chief of Staff-Air Force, Brig Gen David Gonyi, on behalf of the Commander of Air Force, said that the army, just like the family of Brig Gen Kiggundu, will not forget this tragic loss, and his memory will live on in the hearts and minds of the people he touched.

The Masindi district Woman MP, Hon. Dr. Asiimwe Florence, commiserated with the family and described him as a hardworking person who lived a patriotic life.

The Late Brig Gen Stephen Kiggundu was accorded the 11-gun salute.

In attendance were Generals, Senior Officers of the UPDF, representatives from the Ministry of Defence And Veteran Affairs, clergy, and politicians, among others.