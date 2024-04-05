President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yesterday 4th April, 2024 met officials from Nile Breweries Limited at his Kisozi Farm led by the company board Chairman, Mr. Onapito Ekomoloit.

During the meeting, the President and the officials discussed issues ranging from alcohol health precautions to taxation and the expansion of locally based raw materials in the production of alcohol.

President Museveni underscored the importance of implementing robust health precautions while fostering an environment conducive to economic growth in the brewing industry.

Mr. Adu Rando, the Managing Director of Nile Breweries, Uganda reaffirmed their dedication to working closely with the government and sought President Museveni’s continuous support in advancing their shared objectives.

The officials further expressed their commitment to promoting responsible alcohol consumption and ensuring the well-being of citizens.

Also present at the meeting was Mr. Emmanuel Njuki, the head of the Company’s Legal and Corporate Affairs, among other officials.