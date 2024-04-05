STAKEHOLDERS in Jinja are struggling to understand the meaning of an old popular adage which says “… It aint over till it’s over”, or, “…Nothing Is Over Until It’s Over…”in as far as a land wrangle between the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council(UMSC)Jinja branch and the Ministry of Health’s Jinja Regional Referral Hospital(JRRH) is concerned.

For weeks now a section of Muslims who subscribe to the Old Kampala based Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) Jinja and the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) (with JRRH as the user body) have been locked in a fierce ownership conflict over the land located on Plot 31-39 Nile Avenue below the Jinja Muslim Cemetery.

The matter that has bubbled for nearly 20 years erupted during a locus meeting on 12 March, 2024 when the Minister of State for Lands, Dr Samuel Mayanja verbally handed over the land to the Muslims and directed the ULC to expedite the titling processes.

Following the pronouncement, the Muslims in Jinja with support from some of their wealthy colleagues have embarked on a series of activities including construction of a perimeter wall.

Latest reports emerging reveals that the ULC which is by law mandated to be the custodian of all public land in the country has organized a stakeholder’s meeting to find ways of addressing the matter amicably.

The meeting which includes officials from the ministries of Health, and Lands, and members of the JRRH Management board, UMSC, among others is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 17th April, 2024 at the ULC offices in Kampala.

“…the purpose of the meeting is to forge a way forward on the impasse between the UMSC Jinja branch and the JRRH over the subject land which is owned by the Uganda land Commission in trust for JRRH…”, reads in part the invitation letter.

In his two page letter, the Acting Secretary ULC Andrew Nyumba also directs the UMSC to halt any activities on the subject land until the matter is resolved.

“…by copy of this letter, the Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Jinja City is directed to ensure that any activity on the subject land is halted…’, Andrew Nyumba concludes his letter.

The letter whose copy we have obtained, has been copied to several offices including the Attorney General, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Minister of Health, Minister for the Presidency, Minister of State for Lands and Brig. Gen. Henry Isoke who heads State House Anti-Corruption Unit, among others.

It’s not yet clear whether the Muslims who look determined will respect the directive to stop all activities on the land.

Unconfirmed reports also say some powerful people in top government positions have warned the Jinja RCC Darius Naninda to back off the land and allow the Muslims do their work unfettered.

Others who have also written letters over the same matter which has put Jinja City residents on tension include Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, State Minister for Lands, Dr Samuel Mayanja and the First Deputy Prime Minister/EAC Affairs Minister Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga.

What You Need to Know:

JRRH wants the land for expansion by putting in place facilities like Busoga Regional Blood Bank, Regional Cancer Centre and Doctors Mess, among others aimed at enhancing health service delivery in the region and country.

Sources say the Hospital, through the Government under the Ministry of Health has already sourced for a partner called Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to fund the blood bank project.

The Muslims want to use the same land measuring 4.65 acres for easement, parking and pre-burial rites, and a mosque considering the fact that the cemetery is just in the vicinity.

Their leaders also say they now want to put up a modern shopping mall in the contested land that will add value and provide employment opportunities to the Muslim youth.