As part of the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s efforts to encourage supporters across the country and to further popularize the party’s activities, the NRM Pressure Group Network has organized a Marathon all over the country.

The main venue will be the Kololo independence Grounds Kampala.

Frank Serubiri, The Chairman of the NRM Pressure Group Network in an exclusive interview with this website said that, one of the main objectives of this Marathon is to boost morale and restore the President’s love among the NRM Supporters and Ugandans as it was before.

Serubiri said, in the recent years whenever the President was going to visit any region in the country, people used to wait for him on the streets to welcome their Hero and school children were also brought to show the solidarity with their beloved president.

He said this no more and that is why they decided to organize something which can unite all the supporters all over the country for a common cause that can reunite Party members as the 2026 General elections awaits.

“We want to show our chairman that people are still with him and appreciate some of the good work he has done for the country such as roads, rural electrification, health, industries created and others.

The marathon will also give speakers across the country the opportunity to talk about the NRM achievements since President Museveni took office and to announce that he is still there to take Ugandans forward as their leader,” Serubiri added.

The marathon is expected to take place on the 10th. December 2023 at Kololo independence Ground, as well as in various Districts across the country and participation is free.

“Every runner will be given a free Marathon Kit as all will be paid for by the Patrons of NRM Pressure Group Network President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Maama Janet Museveni” Serubiri said