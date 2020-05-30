The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has confirmed the resignation of four of its senior officials.

The tax body Commissioner General John Rujoki Musinguzi, said in a Saturday statement that, “The Authority would like to inform the public that on 28th May, 2020, the URA Board of Directors sat and made recommendations concerning the reorganization and Management of URA.

“On the 29th May, 2020, the following Senior Officials chose to resign and the Board has accepted their resignations. The said staff are; Mr. Dickson Kateshumbwa, Mr. Henry Saka, Mr. Silajji Kanyesigye Baguma and Mr. Samuel Kahima,” Mr Musinguzi said.

He further announced major changes in the authority.

Musinguzi assigned Patrick Mukiibi to head Domestic Taxes replacing Kateshumbwa who tendered in his resignation on Friday.

Patience T. Rubagumya remains as Commissioner Legal Services and Board Affairs. Herbert Rusoke remains as Commissioner Internal Audit and Compliance.

Abel Kagumire remains as Acting Commissioner Customs.

Mathew Mugabi has been appointed as Acting Commissioner Tax investigations. James Kizza has been appointed as Acting Commissioner Corporate Services.

John Tinka Katungwesi will be Acting Assistant Commissioner Large Taxpayers Office. Other Senior Management positions are not affected by the changes.

“I would like to appreciate the contribution of the outgoing senior officials towards revenue administration and I wish them the best in their next endeavors,” said Mr Musinguzi.

“As URA undergoes the necessary and imminent organizational changes, I call upon the staff to remain calm, focused and dedicated to the performance of their duties.”