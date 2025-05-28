Kampala, Uganda – The Ruparelia family, in collaboration with Kampala International School Uganda (KISU), hosted a blood donation drive to honor the late Rajiv Ruparelia, a visionary philanthropist who passed away earlier this month.

The event, held at KISU’s campus in Bukoto, drew dozens of participants, including family members, students, and community volunteers, reflecting Rajiv’s lifelong commitment to compassion and humanity.

Rajiv Ruparelia, who tragically died in a car accident on May 4, 2025, at the age of 35, was a cornerstone of the Ruparelia Group and Foundation. Known for enabling over 3,000 underprivileged students to access education through scholarships, he also spearheaded healthcare initiatives, including hospital equipment donations and cancer awareness campaigns. This blood donation drive, as Bukenya Sulaiman shared on X, embodied Rajiv’s belief that “every drop donated is a life restored.”

The event was filled with emotional tributes and community spirit. Photos shared on X captured smiling children, including Rajiv’s sisters Meera and Sheena, alongside participants donating blood under the school’s shaded verandah.

Volunteers in red aprons managed the process, with medical staff ensuring safety, while a biohazard bin stood ready for disposables. Bottles of soda were provided to donors, adding a touch of warmth to the day.

KISU, a school Rajiv helped modernize, played a central role in organizing the event, aligning with its mission of fostering community involvement.

The Ruparelia family expressed gratitude to all participants, emphasizing Rajiv’s enduring legacy. “This act of love reminds us that helping others costs nothing but means everything,” Bukenya wrote, echoing sentiments of kindness that Rajiv championed.