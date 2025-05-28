Haruna Sentongo, a Ugandan real estate mogul and founder of Haruna Enterprises, has built a business empire from humble beginnings. Drawing from his X posts and entrepreneurial journey, here are 10 life-changing tips for success, inspired by his wisdom and actions:

: “Start with anything, anywhere.”

Don’t wait for big capital. Sentongo began with just UGX 300,000 selling handbags. Take what you have and start where you are.

: “Hard work is the price of progress.”

Success demands relentless effort. Sentongo’s rise from a small trader to a billionaire required years of grinding, not shortcuts.

: “Surrendering what you have for more is risk—embrace it.”

Fear of loss stifles growth. Sentongo invested in overlooked areas like Kisenyi, turning slums into thriving hubs.

: “Wealth is built by managing money, not flashing it.”

Save profits and use loans wisely. Sentongo stresses financial discipline as key to sustainable wealth.

4. Spot Local Opportunities

Look for gaps in your surroundings. Sentongo transformed neglected areas like Wandegeya and Kisenyi into profitable ventures.

: “See potential where others see problems.”