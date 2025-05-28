Haruna Sentongo, a Ugandan real estate mogul and founder of Haruna Enterprises, has built a business empire from humble beginnings. Drawing from his X posts and entrepreneurial journey, here are 10 life-changing tips for success, inspired by his wisdom and actions:
Start Small, Act Now
Don’t wait for big capital. Sentongo began with just UGX 300,000 selling handbags. Take what you have and start where you are.@Sentongoharun
: “Start with anything, anywhere.”
Embrace Hard Work
Success demands relentless effort. Sentongo’s rise from a small trader to a billionaire required years of grinding, not shortcuts.@Sentongoharun
: “Hard work is the price of progress.”
2. Take Calculated Risks
Fear of loss stifles growth. Sentongo invested in overlooked areas like Kisenyi, turning slums into thriving hubs.
@Sentongoharun
: “Surrendering what you have for more is risk—embrace it.”
3. Master Money Management
Save profits and use loans wisely. Sentongo stresses financial discipline as key to sustainable wealth.
@Sentongoharun
: “Wealth is built by managing money, not flashing it.”
4. Spot Local Opportunities
Look for gaps in your surroundings. Sentongo transformed neglected areas like Wandegeya and Kisenyi into profitable ventures.
@Sentongoharun
: “See potential where others see problems.”
5. Diversify Your Ventures
Don’t rely on one income stream. Sentongo expanded from real estate to cinema, water bottling, and consumer goods.
@Sentongoharun
: “Spread your bets to secure your future.”
6. Stay Humble, Stay Grounded
Despite his wealth, Sentongo remains modest, inspiring others with his integrity.
@Sentongoharun
: “Success is empty without humility.”
7. Give Back to Your Community
Sentongo waived rent for tenants during COVID-19, stabilizing their businesses. Generosity builds loyalty and impact.
@Sentongoharun
: “Lift others as you rise.”
8. Keep Learning, Keep Adapting
Sentongo evolved from trading bags to real estate by staying curious and adaptable.
@Sentongoharun
: “Stay open to new ideas to stay ahead.”
9. Focus on Purpose, Not Just Profit
Sentongo’s vision to transform Kampala’s skyline reflects a drive for legacy.
@Sentongoharun
: “Build for impact, not just wealth.”
These tips, rooted in Sentongo’s posts and journey, emphasize starting small, working hard, and building with purpose—principles that can transform any aspiring entrepreneur’s path.
