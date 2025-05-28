In a bold step towards strengthening innovation-led education in Africa, Uganda will host a landmark regional seminar on STEM, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Intellectual Property (IP) Education from 28th to 30th May 2025, at Protea Hotel, Kampala. The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), in collaboration with Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), is organising the seminar as part of the global K–12 initiative “Empowering Youth to Innovate for a Better Future.”

Launched in 2023, this three-year project is being implemented in Uganda, Chile, Jordan, and Malaysia—countries selected for their strong commitment to developing inclusive innovation ecosystems through education. The Kampala seminar will bring together educators and Intellectual Property experts from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Botswana, and Ghana, alongside science teachers, curriculum developers, and education professionals from across Uganda, particularly from the Kampala Metropolitan area.

The training aims to equip educators with practical tools to integrate IP concepts into STEM learning, enabling students to bridge scientific knowledge with entrepreneurial thinking and innovation. Global facilitators will deliver hands-on guidance and interactive sessions, showcasing real-world case studies that demonstrate how IP can connect classroom learning with marketable innovation.

The seminar’s core vision is to nurture a new generation of creators who understand not only how to invent but also how to protect and commercialise their ideas. This interdisciplinary approach promotes critical thinking, creativity, and prepares students for participation in a knowledge-driven economy. Early exposure to IP education empowers learners to transform innovative ideas into tangible, protected solutions that contribute to social and economic development.

A consortium of national partners is coordinating the initiative, including: the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, the Uganda Professional Science Teachers’ Union (UPSTU), and the Science, Technology and Innovation Secretariat under the Office of the President. This strategic alliance ensures that the programme aligns with Uganda’s National development and education priorities.

As host of this regional seminar, Uganda reaffirms its position as a leader in advancing educational reform that fuels innovation, empowers youth, and drives sustainable economic growth. Integrating Intellectual Property education into STEM curricula represents a significant shift—preparing Africa’s next generation of inventors, entrepreneurs, and problem-solvers to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape. This milestone reflects Uganda’s commitment to investing in youth potential and positions the country as a key player in shaping Africa’s innovation future.