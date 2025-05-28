The Democratic Party (DP) presidency election, set for Friday, May 30, 2025, in Mbarara District, is poised to be a pivotal contest, with only 30 delegates eligible to vote. The race features a dynamic mix of candidates: incumbent DP President Norbert Mao, seeking a fourth term; legislators Richard Sebamala (Bukoto Central) and Michael Lulume Bayiga (Buikwe North); and Alia Alita, the Northern Uganda DP Vice President and the only woman in the race. Each candidate brings distinct strengths, but the spotlight is on who can lead DP to greater influence in Uganda’s political landscape.

Candidate Profiles

Hon. Richard Sebamala



Richard Sebamala, the Bukoto Central MP, is a rising star in Ugandan politics. Known for his advocacy for marginalized youth, Sebamala has built a reputation as a reformist. His 2021 victory, unseating long-serving MP Edward Ssekandi with 9,916 votes, showcased his political prowess. A civil engineer by training, Sebamala’s manifesto emphasizes youth empowerment, constitutional reform within DP, and transparent leadership. His business ventures, including Tender Bridals, connect him to global markets, while his Sebamala Foundation supports youth through sports, education, and health initiatives. A devout Catholic, Sebamala’s grassroots appeal, bolstered by his Masaka roots and ties to figures like Bishop Serverus Jjumba, positions him as a formidable contender. His vocal opposition to corruption and the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) 38-year rule resonates with voters seeking change.

Minister Norbert Mao



Norbert Mao, the incumbent DP President and Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, is seeking a fourth term. However, his tenure has drawn criticism for allegedly aligning DP with the ruling NRM under President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986. Political observers argue Mao’s government role has compromised DP’s independence, fueling discontent among party members. Despite his experience, Mao’s perceived loyalty to Museveni may weaken his support among delegates who prioritize DP’s autonomy and reform.

Dr. Michael Lulume Bayiga

Representing Buikwe North, Bayiga has served DP in various administrative roles. However, his past decision to withdraw from challenging Mao in a previous election has drawn skepticism. Critics question his independence, citing his long association with Mao’s leadership. While Bayiga has a loyal base, his perceived alignment with the incumbent may hinder his chances.

Ms. Alia Alita

As Northern Uganda DP Vice President, Alita brings regional influence to the race. Her leadership has bolstered DP’s presence in the north, a key stronghold. As the only female candidate, she represents a fresh perspective, appealing to voters seeking diversity and inclusivity. However, her relative lack of national prominence may pose a challenge against her more established rivals.

Who Leads the Race?

Sebamala emerges as the frontrunner, blending youthful energy with a clear reform agenda. His 2021 electoral success, grassroots initiatives, and anti-corruption stance resonate with DP members yearning for a revitalized party. Supporters like Robert Mawejje, a Masaka-based DP cadre, praise Sebamala’s vision for a “revolutionary” DP that challenges the NRM’s dominance. His business acumen and international connections, including ties to regional leaders like Kenya’s William Ruto, enhance his appeal as a transformative figure.

Mao’s experience is overshadowed by accusations of compromising DP’s values, while Bayiga’s past loyalty to Mao limits his reformist credentials. Alita’s regional influence is notable, but her national reach remains untested. With delegates favoring a bold shift, Sebamala’s momentum positions him as the candidate most likely to lead DP toward a stronger, more independent future ahead of the 2026 general elections.