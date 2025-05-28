Richard Sebamala, the Bukoto Central MP, is a rising star in Ugandan politics. Known for his advocacy for marginalized youth, Sebamala has built a reputation as a reformist. His 2021 victory, unseating long-serving MP Edward Ssekandi with 9,916 votes, showcased his political prowess. A civil engineer by training, Sebamala’s manifesto emphasizes youth empowerment, constitutional reform within DP, and transparent leadership. His business ventures, including Tender Bridals, connect him to global markets, while his Sebamala Foundation supports youth through sports, education, and health initiatives. A devout Catholic, Sebamala’s grassroots appeal, bolstered by his Masaka roots and ties to figures like Bishop Serverus Jjumba, positions him as a formidable contender. His vocal opposition to corruption and the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) 38-year rule resonates with voters seeking change.
Norbert Mao, the incumbent DP President and Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, is seeking a fourth term. However, his tenure has drawn criticism for allegedly aligning DP with the ruling NRM under President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986. Political observers argue Mao’s government role has compromised DP’s independence, fueling discontent among party members. Despite his experience, Mao’s perceived loyalty to Museveni may weaken his support among delegates who prioritize DP’s autonomy and reform.
Representing Buikwe North, Bayiga has served DP in various administrative roles. However, his past decision to withdraw from challenging Mao in a previous election has drawn skepticism. Critics question his independence, citing his long association with Mao’s leadership. While Bayiga has a loyal base, his perceived alignment with the incumbent may hinder his chances.
As Northern Uganda DP Vice President, Alita brings regional influence to the race. Her leadership has bolstered DP’s presence in the north, a key stronghold. As the only female candidate, she represents a fresh perspective, appealing to voters seeking diversity and inclusivity. However, her relative lack of national prominence may pose a challenge against her more established rivals.
Sebamala emerges as the frontrunner, blending youthful energy with a clear reform agenda. His 2021 electoral success, grassroots initiatives, and anti-corruption stance resonate with DP members yearning for a revitalized party. Supporters like Robert Mawejje, a Masaka-based DP cadre, praise Sebamala’s vision for a “revolutionary” DP that challenges the NRM’s dominance. His business acumen and international connections, including ties to regional leaders like Kenya’s William Ruto, enhance his appeal as a transformative figure.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com