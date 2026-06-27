Speaker Oboth roots for coffee, cocoa to fight poverty in Bukedi

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Marksons Oboth Oboth, has urged communities in the Bukedi sub-region to seize the economic potential of coffee and cocoa production to break the cycle of household poverty.

Speaking at the official launch of the Coffee and Cocoa Household Poverty Eradication Initiative, Speaker Oboth declared the project a vital turning point for a region historically rich in agricultural potential but continuously challenged by prevalent poverty.

The high-profile event held at the Tororo Municipal Council Gardens, was officiated by the Vice-President of Uganda, H.E. Jessica Alupo, and attended by Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, local government authorities, cultural and religious leaders, and local farming communities.

Speaker Oboth emphasised that the initiative is more than a standard agricultural distribution programme, calling it a beginning of a renewed journey towards wealth creation, economic empowerment, and improved household incomes.

Pointing to Bukedi’s highly fertile soils and favourable weather, the Speaker said coffee and cocoa are Uganda’s leading export commodities to boost household income.

“Agriculture is no longer subsistence farming alone, it is a business capable of creating sustainable jobs and wealth when approached with the right mindset and technologies,” he said.

He urged local farmers to abandon traditional, low-yield methods in favour of modern practices, urging them to utilise quality planting materials, protect the environment, and organise themselves into formidable cooperatives to increase their collective market bargaining power.

Aligning the new initiative with existing government wealth-creation blueprints like the Parish Development Model (PDM), Oboth reassured the public of Parliament’s unwavering commitment to the agricultural sector.

He pledged that the legislature would prioritise increased budget allocations and protective policies aimed at upgrading rural infrastructure, expanding extension services, and driving agro-industrialisation.

The Speaker warned against improper use of resources meant for agriculture, emphasising that the success of the initiative hinges on transparency and accountability.

“As Parliament, we will continue to provide oversight to ensure that public resources reach the intended beneficiaries,” he said, appealing to local government leaders to maintain absolute fairness during the mobilisation of communities, leaving no household behind.

Speaker Oboth hailed President Yoweri Museveni for his leadership in national poverty alleviation strategies and commended Vice-President Alupo for her dedication to championing developmental programs in rural communities.

The Vice-President raised a concern on the need for irrigation infrastructure, calling on the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to expedite water for production interventions.

“Coffee and cocoa require adequate moisture, especially during establishment and flowering stages,” she said, calling for the adoption of small-scale irrigation systems, water harvesting technologies, valley tanks and dams, community water reservoirs, and sustainable watershed management practices.

She also encouraged farmers to diversify into coffee and cocoa alongside existing commercial enterprises in the region, including fruits, fish, dairy, poultry, and piggery, while cautioning them not to neglect food crop production.

With the launch of the Coffee and Cocoa Household Poverty Eradication Initiative, local leaders and development partners are optimistic that the Bukedi sub-region is now strategically positioned to transition from subsistence farming to a prosperous, market-driven agricultural economy.