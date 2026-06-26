THE GRASSROOTS POWER MOVE: PLU Mobiliser Sophia Kenyanji, Ssebuufu, Twalla, and Kirabira Rally Behind Community Engagement Agenda

By Brian Mugenyi
Watchdog Uganda
(mugenyijj@gmail.com)
KAMPALA, UGANDA — In a strategic alignment aimed at reshaping local mobilization, Kampala Metropolitan Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) Mobiliser, Hajjati Sophia Kenyanji, has partnered with prominent businessman Hajji Mohammad Ssebuufu, newly appointed PLU Secretary General Hajj Fadil Twalla, and Federation of Uganda Social Media Influencers (FUSMI) CEO Edison Kirabira, to champion a revitalized grassroots engagement agenda.
The high-profile leaders contend that robust grassroots mobilization is the indispensable foundation upon which sustainable leadership, economic empowerment, and true community transformation must be engineered.
Hajjati Kenyanji underscored this vision during the official handover ceremony of Hajj Fadil Twalla as the new PLU Secretary General. She lauded Twalla as a visionary leader uniquely capable of bridging the communication and coordination gap between national leadership structures and local communities.
Kenyanji urgently rallied PLU members to unite behind Twalla’s leadership, urging collective action to advance socio-economic development, youth empowerment, and wealth creation initiatives.
“Leadership demands absolute unity, unwavering commitment, and constant, direct engagement with the people. The ultimate strength of any organization is derived entirely from the communities it serves,” Kenyanji asserted.
The high-level engagement brought together veteran political mobilizers, private sector heavyweights, and digital communication strategists—signaling a modern, multi-pronged approach that fuses traditional grassroots outreach with cutting-edge digital networking.
Bridging Business and Politics
As part of the collaborative drive, the delegation visited the National Resistance Movement (NRM) mobilization offices along Lumumba Avenue in Kampala. They were hosted by Hajji Mohammad Ssebuufu, the NRM Greater Kampala mobiliser and prominent proprietor of the Pine Car Bond.
Ssebuufu noted that Uganda’s long-term development trajectory requires a deliberate, seamless cooperation between political structures, the private sector, and everyday citizens. He placed special emphasis on the urgent need to empower the younger demographic through technical skills development, aggressive entrepreneurship, and active participation in national wealth creation programs.
“The economic future of Uganda hinges on our ability to create tangible opportunities for our citizens—especially the youth—to actively participate in and drive national economic growth,” Ssebuufu stated.
The Digital Frontier of Mobilization
Injecting a modern edge into the strategy, Edison Kirabira, Director of the Federation of Uganda Social Media Influencers (FUSMI), highlighted the inescapable power of digital platforms in shaping contemporary public discourse and civic action.
Kirabira pointed out that technology has fundamentally revolutionized traditional mobilization, granting leaders the tools to connect with, inform, and organize citizens with unprecedented speed and efficiency.
“Digital platforms are no longer just for entertainment; they are now highly potent tools for real-time information sharing, massive public engagement, and driving critical development conversations,” Kirabira explained.
A New Era of Synergy
Political analysts observe that this high-octane meeting reflects a shifting political paradigm in Uganda, where the lines between political organizing, private enterprise, and digital influence are blurring to build a more formidable community participation framework.
An old African proverb reminds us: “A tree stands strong because of its roots.” In the context of Uganda’s ongoing socio-economic evolution, those roots are the ordinary citizens whose active buy-in dictates the success or failure of national programs.
As the country accelerates its push toward comprehensive transformation, stakeholders agree that fortifying these grassroots structures and modernizing communication networks will be the ultimate deciding factor in ensuring development does not just stop at the center, but genuinely transforms the periphery.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article