Acorns Kisaasi champions family wellbeing through community outreach

The administration of Acorns International School, Kisaasi Campus, recently demonstrated the true meaning of family wellbeing by stepping beyond the school boundaries and into the community as part of the school’s ongoing 30 for 30 Campaign, a series of activities commemorating Acorns’ 30 years of impact.

The initiative, themed Family Wellbeing, saw administrators participate in a community outreach programme aimed at supporting neighbouring households and strengthening bonds within the wider community.

They cleaned the neighbouring community, helped the elderly clean their homes, repainted some of the homes around and provided some building materials for several homes to kickstart different renovations.

Through acts of service, teamwork, and compassion, the leaders gained a deeper understanding of the role families and communities play in shaping individual wellbeing.

The activity focused on improving living conditions for vulnerable households while fostering a spirit of empathy and social responsibility among students.

Working alongside community representatives, the administrators contributed their time and energy to initiatives such as restoring homes, and strengthening communities, aimed atuplifting families and promoting a culture of care.

Ms Rosyelene Ampumuza, the head of administration noted that family wellbeing extends beyond the home and encompasses the relationships, support systems, and community networks that enable individuals to thrive.

“We supported neighbouring households within our school community, improving living conditions and fostering a stronger sense of community. This was aimed at building a culture of compassion, care and community wellbeing,” she shared.

She explained that the outreach activity aligns with Acorns’ holistic approach to education, which places equal emphasis on academic excellence, character development, and social responsibility.

“It also reflects the school’s commitment to nurturing globally minded citizens who understand the value of service and meaningful community involvement,” she explained.

As Acorns International School celebrates three decades of educational excellence, initiatives such as these continue to demonstrate its dedication to developing well-rounded learners who are equipped to make a positive difference in society.

Through the Family Wellbeing initiative, Kisaasi Campus reaffirmed an important lesson: strong communities are built when individuals come together to support one another, creating an environment where families can flourish and future generations can thrive.

This initiative was not only about giving back but also teaching students the importance of compassion, responsibility, and community engagement.