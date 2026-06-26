DR. OPUL JOSEPH, PhD: From Massive Criticism to Opportunity: How Massive Condemnation of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba Could be a Turning Point if Well Understood 

AN OPEN LETTER TO GENERAL MUHOOZI KAINERUGABA

Dear General Muhoozi Kainerugaba (MK), the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), leadership of PLU especially my very close friend and long term friend- the new General Secretary of PLU Hon.Fadil Twalla(MP for Tingey County in Kapchorwa District),Followers of PLU ,Fellow Ugandans and concerned global community, Salaams from Gulu University, Quality Education Consultancy Ltd (QECL), OPUL Skilling Foundation Africa (OSFA), Rotary Clubs of Uganda and Uganda Red Cross Society(URCS).

The African proverb says, “The axe forgets, but the tree remembers.” Leadership, especially in the public arena, is never insulated from criticism. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba (MK), the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), has in recent years become one of Uganda’s most debated public figures. Admirers view him as bold, energetic, the lion against corruption, and visionary, while critics argue that some of his public conduct and statements have raised legitimate concerns. Like iron in a blacksmith’s furnace, criticism can either consume a leader or strengthen one depending on how it is understood, analyzed and acted upon.

Politics resembles a river: it never flows in a straight line. Every prominent leader eventually discovers that applause and criticism often travel in the same vehicle. The Bible reminds us in Proverbs 27:6, “Faithful are the wounds of a friend.” Likewise, the Qur’an teaches in Surah Ash-Sharh (94:5–6): “Indeed, with hardship comes ease. Indeed, with hardship comes ease.” These passages suggest that adversity, when approached with wisdom, can become a catalyst for maturity rather than merely a burden to bear.

General Muhoozi’s critics in Uganda have raised concerns in several areas. Among the most frequently cited are his social media posts, particularly comments touching on regional diplomacy and political issues; perceptions that he has blurred the line between military service and partisan politics through his role in the PLU; allegations by critics regarding the concentration of influence within Uganda’s political establishment; and concerns about civil-military relations, governance, verbal artillery, arbitrary arrests, and political succession. Some international observers have also questioned how outspoken political commentary by a serving military officer aligns with democratic norms and regional diplomatic practice. These issues have generated extensive debate both within Uganda and abroad. At the same time, supporters argue that General Muhoozi has demonstrated organizational ability, promoted youth engagement through PLU activities, and projected confidence in Uganda’s security institutions. This contrast illustrates the old proverb: “One man’s meat is another man’s poison.” The same actions that inspire admiration in some quarters may provoke criticism in others. Such polarization is not unique to Uganda; it is a recurring feature of politics around the world.

History teaches that intense criticism does not necessarily prevent political success.No one accurately knows whether MK is interested in Ugandan Presidency or not but over 90% of Ugandans speculate that MK could be highly interested in Ugandan presidency after his father -YK Museveni. One of the most common arguments in Uganda’s political discourse is that General Muhoozi Kainerugaba may find it considerably more difficult to attain and sustain the presidency than his father, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. Such comparisons, however, should be approached with caution. President Museveni rose to power under a unique historical context marked by armed struggle, widespread political instability, and a national demand for change. His legitimacy was built over decades through military leadership, political organization, coalition building, and governance. General Muhoozi, by contrast, operates in a vastly different Uganda one with a youthful population, an increasingly connected digital society, heightened public expectations for accountability, and a more competitive political environment. While he may inherit name recognition and an established political network, these advantages do not automatically translate into electoral success or effective leadership. In politics, a father’s shadow can be both a shelter and a burden; it opens doors but also raises expectations that are difficult to meet. As the proverb says, “A great tree casts a long shadow.” Therefore, if General Muhoozi aspires to the country’s highest office, his political journey will ultimately depend less on comparison with his father and more on his own ability to inspire public confidence, articulate a compelling national vision, build broad-based support across political divides, and demonstrate leadership that resonates with the aspirations of contemporary Uganda.

This should not be interpreted as endorsements of any leader or of authoritarian approaches to governance. Rather, they illustrate a narrower point: criticism and political success can coexist. Whether criticism reflects legitimate concerns, political competition, or a combination of both, long-term leadership is shaped by decisions, accountability, institutions, and public trust not simply by the intensity of public debate.

Satire often says, “Politics is the only profession where every spectator believes they could coach the team better.” Public life resembles a marketplace where everyone has an opinion, yet few bear the burden of decision-making. Even so, constructive criticism should not be dismissed. As the African proverb teaches, “The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.” Leaders ignore public concerns at their own risk.

For General Muhoozi, this moment may present an opportunity for strategic reflection. A wise captain studies the storm rather than cursing the wind. If criticism reveals communication gaps, they can be addressed. If it exposes misunderstandings, they can be clarified. If it identifies genuine weaknesses, they can become priorities for reform. The Bible reminds us in James 1:19, “Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.” For the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), the lesson is equally important. Political organizations flourish when they encourage thoughtful engagement rather than unquestioning loyalty. A movement gains durability by welcoming constructive feedback, investing in civic education, strengthening internal accountability, and promoting peaceful political participation. Loyalty is strongest when it is informed rather than blind.

To those who admire General Muhoozi, support should not mean dismissing every criticism as hostility. True supporters strengthen leaders by encouraging integrity, restraint, accountability, and service to the public. The Qur’an states in Surah Al-Ma’idah (5:8): “Be steadfast in justice… and do not let hatred of a people prevent you from being just.” Justice and fairness should guide both criticism and praise.

Recommendations

For General Muhoozi Kainerugaba:

Treat criticism as a source of feedback where appropriate, distinguishing between constructive concerns and political rhetoric.

Exercise measured communication, particularly on issues affecting diplomacy, governance, and national cohesion.

Continue demonstrating professionalism consistent with the responsibilities of military leadership.

Promote dialogue that fosters national unity and confidence across different political perspectives.

For Leadership of PLU:

Strengthen civic engagement based on policy ideas rather than personalities alone.

Encourage respectful public discourse and reject inflammatory language.

Invest in leadership development, transparency, and community service initiatives.

Build bridges with critics through dialogue rather than confrontation.

Embark on large scale innovative entrepreneurship envisioning of Ugandans who still swimming in poverty, this aligns with the mission of Quality Education Consultancy Ltd (QECL) and OPUL Skilling Foundation Africa (OSFA), whose motto is “Innovative Skilling as Medicine to Extreme Poverty.” QECL&OSFA long-term commitment is to facilitate 20 million business start-ups, accelerations, and innovations, and to contribute to the creation of 40 million decent and sustainable jobs in Africa by 2035.

For supporters of General Muhoozi:

Defend ideas with evidence and civility rather than insults.

Accept that constructive criticism can strengthen leadership.

Promote peace, tolerance, and national unity in public discussions.

Remember that lasting political influence is built through service, accountability, and respect for democratic institutions.

In conclusion, storms do not last forever, but the lessons they leave behind often do. Whether the current criticism surrounding General Muhoozi Kainerugaba becomes a stumbling block or a stepping stone will depend not only on his own response, but also on the maturity of public discourse and the commitment of all stakeholders to peaceful engagement. As Romans 8:28 reminds believers, “In all things God works for the good of those who love Him.” Yet scripture also teaches responsibility alongside hope. The future belongs not to those who ignore criticism, but to those who sift it wisely keeping what is true, correcting what is necessary, and remaining committed to serving the common good.

Author’s note: This article is written as an opinion piece. The discussion of public criticism reflects issues that have been widely debated in public discourse and should not be interpreted as findings of fact on contested matters. The international examples are provided to illustrate that political leaders can face sustained criticism while also achieving electoral or political success; they are not endorsements or predictions about any individual or future political outcome.

Dr. OPUL Joseph, PhD

Lecturer, Gulu University

Founder, Quality Education Consultancy Ltd (QECL)

CEO, OPUL Skilling Foundation Africa (OSFA)

President Elect, Rotary Club of Soroti Central

Life Member, Uganda Red Cross Society

ceo@opulskillingfpundationafrica.org